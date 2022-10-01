Read full article on original website
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by investigator, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to kill five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, the agency said. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood in a murder plot. The investigation was launched last week after the...
LPD reports overall decline in violent crime despite rise in homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the recent homicides in Lincoln, it seems that violence in the city is on the rise. But the Lincoln Police Department assures residents that the city is a safe place for their families. Monday’s stabbing was the tenth homicide this year in Lincoln. Last...
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer acted quickly to stop a man who pointed a gun at them early Monday morning. Around 2:20 a.m., police were sent to an area near 84th and A Streets after a caller reported a man standing in the roadway. When officers...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Monday after a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team in northwest Lincoln. Just after 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Northwest 54th and Superior Streets after a caller reported that their neighbor was outside yelling and waving a gun around.
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
Man tried to escape custody after causing disturbance at Lincoln Casey’s, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s escape attempt from a police cruiser failed early Friday morning, according to Lincoln Police. Around 7:15 a.m., 0fficers were sent to an address near 70th Street and Morrill Avenue after a caller reported that someone armed with a knife was creating a disturbance.
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
‘It’s horrific’: Lincoln man tried to save six who died in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are calling the crash that killed six people on Sunday the worst in recent memory in Lincoln. The city was mostly asleep at 2:15 a.m., when a Honda Accord struck a tree in a yard near 56th and Randolph Streets. The homeowners were awakened...
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Nebraska troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in vehicle near Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cocaine and unknown pills were seized Saturday morning from a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A trooper pulled over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. for driving on the shoulder just southwest of Seward. The patrol said the trooper eventually became suspicious...
Former FBI agent shares Mar-a-Lago insights with Nebraska law students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After getting both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska, Greg Stejskal spent 31 years in the FBI as a special agent. He came back to Lincoln on Monday to talk about his career with the community and law students. “It’s great,”...
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
Lincoln mayor talks economy, traffic safety and live music in State of the City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gave the State of the City Address on Tuesday at the Graduate Hotel. Gaylor Baird touched on several topics, including Lincoln’s economy, traffic, immigration and the city’s commitment to live music. She highlighted how well Lincoln fared concerning...
Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
Art Bus LNK opens shop in library parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln library visitors got the chance to spend a sunny Sunday making art inside a school bus. Each Sunday in October, Art Bus LNK will be found in a different parking lot. Today, it was at Bess Dodson Walt Library, with several waiting in line...
Health literacy promoted internationally in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — October has been recognized as Health Literacy Month for 20 years, and countries across the globe are spreading awareness about the importance of health literacy. More than 40% of Americans say they have difficulty obtaining and understanding basic health care information, which is necessary for...
