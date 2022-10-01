Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
A gesture of truth and love: Not a dry eye in the stands as Troy football team displays its support for McGregor community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school football game between two rivals paused for a moment of unity, which left not a dry eye in the stands, following the tragic loss of five people in the small community of McGregor just a day before before the Friday matchup.
fox44news.com
New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove High School closes after gas line hit
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident. The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KWTX
Lake Waco’s Wetlands System is completely dry, not having pumped water in since March
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Lake Waco still loses millions of gallons of water every day, one water system connected to the lake has lost all its water. When Lake Waco was raised by seven feet, in 2001, many wildlife that called the area home were displaced. Shortly after, the...
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Hewitt man killed in head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baylorlariat.com
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WacoTrib.com
Federal grant will help Waco's Klaras Center shelter homeless and trafficked youth
The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has received nearly half a million dollars in grant funding to continue its Safety Net program through the Klaras Center for Families. The grant will continue to fund respite services the Klaras Center provides for homeless, runaway and trafficked youth in the region...
KWTX
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
KWTX
Suspect in McGregor murders paralyzed after he was shot by officers attempting to stop killing spree: source
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top official investigating the murders of five people in McGregor, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering new details into the tragedy that’s left the small community shaken. Multiple sources are also now confirming to KWTX that the suspect, identified as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35,...
Fatal crash leaves 1 dead on Highway 110 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas Agustin, 19 of Tyler, lost control of his […]
KWTX
Balloon release held to honor the victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning. Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday. Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what...
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
Comments / 0