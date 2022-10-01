ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena, TX

fox44news.com

New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove High School closes after gas line hit

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident. The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Hewitt man killed in head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WACO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead on Highway 110 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas Agustin, 19 of Tyler, lost control of his […]
TYLER, TX
KWTX

Balloon release held to honor the victims in McGregor shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning. Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday. Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what...
MCGREGOR, TX

