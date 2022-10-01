ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Central Indiana man gets kidney donation from coworker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jason Thomas was a relatively healthy person. He certainly wasn’t expecting his kidney to fail him. “It was definitely a shock. I mean, I was born with one kidney, but it was still a shock,” Thomas said. Initially, a change in lifestyle and diet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

70-year-old Indiana man falls while climbing tree stand

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Stinesville man fell from a tree stand Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 9550 block of Elwren Lane in Bloomington, where they determined 70-year-old Davey Summitt was climbing a tree stand when he fell to the ground about 8 feet below.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

How to watch: 2022 Hoosier Hysteria streaming details

Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off to the Indiana basketball season, takes place this Friday in Bloomington at Assembly Hall. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a concert after the conclusion of basketball activities from platinum-selling artist G Herbo. IU students have been encouraged to line up...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Boy, 13, in Indianapolis hospital after shooting at park in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy was stable in an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the leg Monday night at a park west of downtown Anderson, police say. Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots at May Park at West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
KOKOMO, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
indyschild.com

2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more

INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
