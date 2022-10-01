Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina Andras
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 forward Derik Queen addresses IU visit, reclass, next steps in national report
Class of 2024 5-star big man Derik Queen says he had a good visit at Indiana a week ago, but his recruitment seems to be broadening, and staying on the longer track. In a report by national 247Sports analyst Travis Branham on Tuesday, Queen spoke briefly about his Indiana visit.
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
WISH-TV
Central Indiana man gets kidney donation from coworker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jason Thomas was a relatively healthy person. He certainly wasn’t expecting his kidney to fail him. “It was definitely a shock. I mean, I was born with one kidney, but it was still a shock,” Thomas said. Initially, a change in lifestyle and diet...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
WANE-TV
70-year-old Indiana man falls while climbing tree stand
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Stinesville man fell from a tree stand Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 9550 block of Elwren Lane in Bloomington, where they determined 70-year-old Davey Summitt was climbing a tree stand when he fell to the ground about 8 feet below.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-10 class of 2025 5-star Meleek Thomas planning to visit IU basketball
Midweek 9:15 p.m. tips aren’t always conducive to visits by high school athletes, but Indiana will no doubt try its best to leverage a marquee matchup against North Carolina on Nov. 30 for that purpose. Previously we told you in-state class of 2025 products Jalen Haralson and Trent Sisley...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss on the Road to Nebraska
Indiana drops its second road game of the season to Nebraska, who won 35-21 on Saturday night. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen addresses the loss in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire interview.
insidethehall.com
How to watch: 2022 Hoosier Hysteria streaming details
Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off to the Indiana basketball season, takes place this Friday in Bloomington at Assembly Hall. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a concert after the conclusion of basketball activities from platinum-selling artist G Herbo. IU students have been encouraged to line up...
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
WISH-TV
Boy, 13, in Indianapolis hospital after shooting at park in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy was stable in an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the leg Monday night at a park west of downtown Anderson, police say. Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots at May Park at West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
Fox 59
Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more
INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
Comments / 0