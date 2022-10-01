Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge
Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
High School Cancels Football Season After Players Act Out 'Slave Auction'
Members of the River Valley High School football team appeared to use their Black teammates for an 'auction' in a filmed 'skit.'
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How the Pistons’ preseason rotation will translate to the regular season
Detroit Pistons’ preseason is underway and there was plenty to glean from the first game. NBA preseason isn’t the only time in an NBA calendar year where overreactions run rampant. Players miss shots. Guys who average 30-plus minutes per game during the season play that much in the exhibition, or maybe they don’t play at all. Teams who are good might look bad. Teams who are bad might look good (no slight toward the Knicks, I promise).
Twice as nice (again): Petersen sisters carrying on family volleyball tradition at Dike-New Hartford
By Bret Hayworth DIKE, Iowa — There are a lot of things that make Jadyn Petersen and Payton Petersen feel proud. They are appreciative to be among the latest bunch of Dike-New Hartford volleyball performers who have made all-state teams, earned college scholarships and amassed 15 ...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0