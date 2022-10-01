ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge

Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
How the Pistons’ preseason rotation will translate to the regular season

Detroit Pistons’ preseason is underway and there was plenty to glean from the first game. NBA preseason isn’t the only time in an NBA calendar year where overreactions run rampant. Players miss shots. Guys who average 30-plus minutes per game during the season play that much in the exhibition, or maybe they don’t play at all. Teams who are good might look bad. Teams who are bad might look good (no slight toward the Knicks, I promise).
