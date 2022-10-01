Detroit Pistons’ preseason is underway and there was plenty to glean from the first game. NBA preseason isn’t the only time in an NBA calendar year where overreactions run rampant. Players miss shots. Guys who average 30-plus minutes per game during the season play that much in the exhibition, or maybe they don’t play at all. Teams who are good might look bad. Teams who are bad might look good (no slight toward the Knicks, I promise).

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO