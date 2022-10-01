(ABC 6 News) – Parents in Rochester got to experience what life with dyslexia in a classroom setting is like. The Reading Center held a ‘Dyslexia Simulation’ event. Dividing participants into four groups, to simulate four different subjects. Teachers in the simulation were told to teach a class at what is considered a regular pace for students. But the parents where all given specific obstacles, similar to what a student with dyslexia would deal with.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO