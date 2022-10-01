Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Parents Go Through Dyslexia Simulation
(ABC 6 News) – Parents in Rochester got to experience what life with dyslexia in a classroom setting is like. The Reading Center held a ‘Dyslexia Simulation’ event. Dividing participants into four groups, to simulate four different subjects. Teachers in the simulation were told to teach a class at what is considered a regular pace for students. But the parents where all given specific obstacles, similar to what a student with dyslexia would deal with.
KAAL-TV
The Creepy Dolls return to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County announced the return of the Creepy Doll contest. The History Center says this year’s exhibit features a take on “cult cinema,” paying homage to the theater experience of yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to play...
mprnews.org
Investigation: Mayo provides significantly less 'charity care' than others
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that right now, four in ten adults in the U.S. have some form of health care debt. Did you know that nonprofit hospitals are required to provide discounted care to patients who need it?. But an investigation from the Rochester Post Bulletin found that Rochester’s...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County identifies racism as a public health issue
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution identifying racism as a widespread public health issue Tuesday. The 135-page report is the culmination of two years of research into systemic racism in Olmsted County. The board of commissioners asked for this report to act as a roadmap towards a healthier, more equitable community.
KAAL-TV
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Downtown Rochester hotel closes to transition into UMR student housing
(ABC 6 News) – The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will close its doors Monday in preparation for redevelopment into a new student housing facility for the University of Minnesota Rochester. The award-winning hotel has been a downtown staple for those visiting Rochester since 2009. Before becoming...
winonahealth.org
Melissa Richards, MD
Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, Minn. Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Winona State University, Winona, Minn. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, Minn. Certifications:. American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Neonatal Resuscitation Program Provider. Basic Life Support. Professional Associations:. Fellow of the American Congress of...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Fewer Olmsted County residents getting Bivalent booster
(ABC 6 News) – According to Olmsted County Public Health, fewer people are getting their Bivalent COVID-19 booster than other doses in the past. Olmsted County Public Health is one of many providers in Olmsted County giving out the new vaccine. Officials say 5.9 percent of Olmsted County residents...
KAAL-TV
RAEDI opens new Economic Development Center
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc held a grand opening of their economic development center Monday. The space is to help give up and coming businesses a place where they have access to network with each other and get tips on how to grow their business.
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple finds bullet hole in van
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a NW couple found bullet casings and a hole in their vehicle Saturday. On Oct. 1, a 56-year-old woman told officers she woke up just after midnight to the sound of popping noises. The woman said she attributed the...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
KAAL-TV
Local brewery giving back to community and planning expansion
(ABC 6 News) – South x SouthEast Minnesota Brewing Co. has a unique way of giving back to the community. This brewery is taking recycling and waste management to a whole new level. Tuesday morning, Senator Amy Klobuchar even stopped by to check out just how well the business...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Check Out The Amazing Secret Message In Rochester Found On Google Maps
Have you ever gotten a text message from a friend or co-worker that went something like, "OMG, You've GOT to see what I found on Google!". Consider this to be one of those text messages because I just spotted something on Google in Rochester, Minnesota that is like a secret message.
KIMT
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
KAAL-TV
6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
