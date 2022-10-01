Highland remains perfect in conference play, readies for showdown with Waterloo

Highland’s football team started fast and never looked back, rolling to a 65-0 Mississippi Valley Conference home victory against Civic Memorial on Friday night.

The Bulldogs posted 28 points in the first quarter and another 29 in the second quarter while improving to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the MVC. HHS now has won four-straight contests.

“I was very pleased with how we played,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “It’s about playing to our own standard and I think we did that for the most part. We had a couple of holding calls we need to clean up. But, overall, I thought we had very good execution on offense, defense and special teams.”

Warnecke also was pleased with how his team did not look past CM, which dropped to 1-5 overall, 0-3 in the MVC.

“As a coach, the worst case scenario is the boys don’t come out strong ... we really didn’t leave that opportunity for them (Civic Memorial) at all tonight,” he said.

Highland’s lethal offense again was on display Friday with seven different players scoring touchdowns, including senior Brode Lewis, senior Cameron Willis, senior Travis Porter (two), senior Brenden Gelly, junior Dylan Beadle, sophomore Tyson Rakers, and freshman Blake Gelly. Freshman Wyatt Rinderer also returned an interception for a touchdown and senior Joey Geromiller added four extra points.

Meanwhile, senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels fired four touchdown passes, all in the first quarter. Overall in six games this season, the Bulldogs have scored 54, 28, 55, 61, 35 and now 65.

“I think it’s really a strength of our team — on top of experience, just the balance we have,” Warnecke said. “We do a really good job with the run and pass game. It’s not just one or two guys. That’s been our motto over the years to have a three- or four-headed monster. Our strength is in playing team football and everybody doing their job and having that balance. You never know where we’re going to hit you.

Warnecke added, “It was good to get everybody involved. Our players put a lot of time in. Our wide receivers make great blocks ... we were able to get those guys the ball tonight and it feels good to say we appreciate what you’re doing.”

Highland’s Brenden Gelly catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Brent Wuebbels during a 35-0 win against Triad on Sept. 23. The Bulldogs remained perfect in Mississippi Valley Conference play Friday with a 65-0 win against Civic Memorial. Jimmy Simmons/For the News-Democrat

Critical league contest with Waterloo up next

Next up for Highland is a road showdown with Waterloo, which defeated Jerseyville 42-6 on Friday. WHS, like Highland, is 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the MVC as both team sit atop the league standings.

Needless to day, Warnecke expects a tussle from coach Dan Rose’s Waterloo team with kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

“They’re always going to be a team modeled after their head coach,” Warnecke said. “I have known Dan Rose for quite a long time. He’s a great guy and a very good coach. His teams are always physical. That’s something he blends into those teams.

“They’re riding high at 5-1 — just like us. They’re in the hunt for MVC title — just like us. It’s at their place and we’re expecting to go against a really good football team. We’re going to be ready and we know they’re going to be ready.”

Civic Memorial, meanwhile, visits Mascoutah at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.