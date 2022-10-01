Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
A10 Networks (ATEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ATEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.78, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the provider...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation...
Zacks.com
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RCL - Free Report) closed at $37.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had...
Zacks.com
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PDD - Free Report) closed at $62.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CMG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1,504.70, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
ETSY - Free Report) closed at $101.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FPAY - Free Report) closed at $1.86 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWAV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $278.96, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the medical device...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th
HHS - Free Report) : This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc....
Zacks.com
American Tower (AMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMT - Free Report) closed at $220.08, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had...
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
D - Free Report) closed at $71.50, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 13.13% over...
Zacks.com
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PAA - Free Report) closed at $10.21, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation...
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HUM - Free Report) closed at $503.78, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 3.12% in...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Amdocs (DOX) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Zacks.com
MARUY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
MARUY - Free Report) and ITT (. ITT - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BELFB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.65, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Is Jabil (JBL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Comments / 0