Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 10/1

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Births

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Alexa and Tyler Heft, Haskins, Ohio, girl, Sept. 29.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 26, 2022

David Cattey, 37, construction, and Tori Kelley, 26, peer support specialist, both of Toledo.

Jarred Wulf, 24, environmental health specialist, and Nicole Tye, 24, assistant controller, both of Toledo.

Eugene Hawkins, 80, retired, and Janet Borton, 75, retired, both of Toledo.

Michael Smith, 29, furniture installer, and Courtney Sellers, 29, food service manager, both of Toledo.

Jeremy Sheetz, 44, engineering technician, and Amy Bjarke, 43, account executive, both of Oregon.

Leonard Spratt, 53, property manager, of Detroit, and Ameisha Tutwiler, 29, medical student, of Holland.

Anthony Goings, 33, production operator, and Megan Morris, 38, medical assistant, both of Oregon.

Thomas Karnes, 30, insurance broker, and Sierra Flick, 31, insurance client representative, both of Toledo.

Greggory Bork, 50, maintenance, and Megan Ford, 46, foundry worker, both of Petersburg, Mich.

Jared Birt, 24, utility worker, and Emily Koralewski, 24, insurance adjuster, both of Monclova Township.

Jerry McCarver III, 32, and Brandi Hamilton, 37, both of Toledo.

Bryan Fritz, 28, and Megan Cassaubon, 24, nursing extern, both of Holland.

Thomas Townley, 46, partnership development manager, and Emily Croll, 34, senior experience manager, both of Toledo.

Jacob Foshag, 30, park technician, and Emily Reutter, 26, educator, both of Toledo.

Moses Townsend, 22, leasing agent, and Zoe Johnson, 21, both of Toledo.

Drew Anthony, 36, senior track supervisor, and Brandy Russell, 33, nurse, both of Whitehouse.

George Brown, 31, outside sales associate, and Hannah Cullis, 26, nurse, both of Sylvania.

Sept. 27, 2022

Reed Hensel, 23, insulator, and Abigail Kolinski, 21, assistant teacher, both of Oregon.

Vademar Lopez, 54, engineer, and Jessica Chapa, 46, benefits systems specialist, both of Mau- mee.

Dontaviyon Fleming, 31, case manager, and Marrisa Harrison, 33, property manager, both of Toledo.

David Chalmers, 78, retired, and Mary McManamon, 69, retired, both of Toledo.

Michael Turnage, 39, hotel manager, and Seanakay McKenzie-Watson, 26, both of Toledo.

Michale Grenier, 31, retail project manager, of Columbus, and Dayna Dionyssiou, 25, occupational therapist, of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Rayonna Grier, assaulted in the 1900 block of Cherry.

Tredavid Smith, stabbed in the 2900 block of Monroe.

Robberies

D. Johnson-Backus, robbed in the 3100 block of North Detroit.

Adam Dubendorfer, keys from the 2600 block of Tremainsville.

Burglaries

Bobby McCourt, heaters, tools, and microwave from residence in the 2200 block of Elm.

Michelle Williams, two televisions and shoes from residence in the 200 block of Kenmore.

Dan Villarreal, items from residence in the 400 block of North Erie.

Thefts

Adam Wolff, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2500 block of Key.

Ronald Thompson, jewelry, wallet, and other items from vehicle in the 400 block of Shasta.

Nicholas Jozsa, firearm from vehicle in the 2900 block of Wicklow.

Rene Rodriguez, tires and rims from vehicle in the 5858 block of Fryer.

Lauren Bailey, catalytic converter from the 1100 block of 4 Seasons.

Linda Barnes, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 3000 block of Algonquin.

N. Petranek, laptop, video game system, and other items from vehicle in the 800 block of Butler.

Christopher Curran, laptop, backpack, and other items from vehicle in the 300 block of Floyd.

Jason Mack, bank card from the 300 block of Boston.

J. Gonzalez, power drills, tools, and baby seat from the 2700 block of Tremainsville.

Macys, jewelry from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Dishelle Holman from Everardo Aldana.

Michelle Leasor from Clinet Leasor.

Kimberly Dada from Oluwaseun Dada.

Crystal Murray from Clifford Murray.

David Talmadge from Inna Pozniak.

Michael Place, Sr., from Kimberly Place.

Trudy Adams from Randolph Adams.

Randolph Adams from Trudy Adams.

Alan Ladner from Victoria Ladner.

Amanda Kovacevic from Eric Leonard.

Eric Leonard from Amanda Kovacevic.

Shana Chudzinski from Tiffany Chudzinski.

Beth Walker from Richard Walker.

Richard Walker from Beth Walker.

Kayla Aly from Abdalrhman Aly.

Comments / 0

 

