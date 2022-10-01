Read full article on original website
Main Line roundup: Top-ranked Lower Merion boys soccer team aces 9th opponent
The Lower Merion High School boys soccer team (11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) posted its ninth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win against Radnor Sept. 29. With about 15 minutes to go in the first half, LM senior Sam Nyenka scored the first goal with a penalty kick. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Aces scored again when senior Simon Rosen slotted a ball past the Radnor goalkeeper off a good pass from senior Joaquin Jenkins. The Aces were anchored in defense by junior goalkeeper Crosby Johnson, who had four saves. The Aces have outscored their opponents this season 48-2. The LM girls soccer team (11-1 and ranked No. 3 in the District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) defeated Radnor, 1-0, Sept. 29. Grace Downey scored the lone goal of the game. The Aces’ defense, led by Sadie Cohen, Casey Forman, Abby Braslow and Alex Dore, helped secure the win. Kate Cantu was spectacular in goal, making key saves in the closing moments to preserve the shutout. The Aces, who have outscored their opponents 42-9, were scheduled to face No. 1 ranked Conestoga (11-0) Oct. 6.
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 3): Wuertz’s game-winner lifts Spring-Ford over Boyertown, into first place
Left back Jonah Wuertz scored on an assist from Cole Preschutti with 6:05 left in regulation to supply the game-winner in the Rams’ win over the Bears Monday. After Jay Anderson scored the opener for Boyertown, Joey Ricevuto and Max Exeter (PK) replied and gave Spring-Ford the lead with 36:21 to play. Less than two minutes later, Macade Knoblauch tied the game again for the Bears.
Lower Merion’s Carolyn Kelly is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 9-15)
The sophomore center midfielder has been a key factor in the Aces’ fine soccer season (the team is 11-1 as of Oct. 3, and ranked No. 3 in the PIAA District 1 4A girls soccer rankings). “Carolyn has been instrumental in our success this season,” said Lower Merion girls soccer head coach Kevin Ries. She has great vision and anticipates the next pass really well. Carolyn is a true box to box midfield with a high motor, and does a great job linking up with our forwards. She wins 50/50 balls in the midfield, and is tough on the ball.” Off the pitch, Kelly participates in Best Buddies.
Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated
ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
Doylestown, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Golfer killed by falling tree limb at Berks County course, reports say
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Church Farm School.Image via Church Farm School. Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche.
Pa. special ed school goes remote after assault on teacher | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Pennsylvania Is Home To The Best Small City In America, Website Says
Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. To help Americans put down roots in places offering good...
Nine Pennsylvania Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America
Nine Pennsylvania residents were named to the 2022 Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America. The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said. The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time...
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Having Parsed Montco’s Public Schools and Districts for 2023, Niche Now Rates Its Private Ones
Niche has rated the state's private schools and identified 13 standouts in Montgomery County. Montgomery County is home to 13 of 50 best private high schools in Pa. for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the state’s 2023 best private high schools, Niche analyzed key...
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
