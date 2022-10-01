Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks
It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
papreplive.com
Set pieces send Upper Dublin past CB South
UPPER DUBLIN >> The District 1-4A playoffs are still three weeks away, but Monday afternoon’s game between Upper Dublin and Central Bucks South could be a preview of a matchup later this month. The Cardinals entered the game ranked No. 8 in the district while the Titans were No....
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 4): Julia Traynor, Sarah Steinman lift Upper Perkiomen field hockey over Upper Merion
Julia Traynor and Sarah Steinman each scored twice for Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Division match on Monday. Ella Menke (assisted by Ashley Evitts) and Rylie McGrath scored for the Vikings. Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 0. The Falcons defeated visiting Pottstown Tuesday in a PAC Frontier Division contest. Goals were...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 3): Crowley helps Wissahickon field hockey hold off Springfield Twp.
Wissahickon 5, Springfield Twp. 1: Kendall Crowley scored two goals, including one in the first quarter to start the scoring, as the Trojans won big on Monday. Caroline Kirkpatrick, Ella Hummel and Kayla Mullin also scored for the Trojans. Ella Hummel added two assists for Wiss, while Angela Eder scored off an Emma Yoder assist for Springfield. Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined for two saves in net for the Trojans. Kennedy Braddock and Grace Bell combined for 11 saves in net for the Spartans.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford girls volleyball plays first five-setter this season, fends off comeback from Boyertown
BOYERTOWN >> Boyertown hadn’t just closed the gap. It was well within closing distance. Against Spring-Ford, the Bears were just three points away from pulling off a comeback that would’ve shaken up the PAC Liberty. A four-point run in the fifth set gave Boyertown a 12-11 advantage over the Rams.
papreplive.com
Turner, Great Valley stun Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Shutout and outscored by nine goals in its previous two Ches-Mont soccer outings, it would have been easy for the Great Valley boys to roll over against unbeaten Downingtown West on the road Thursday. But that certainly didn’t happen. Bolstered by an early goal, and backstopped by senior...
papreplive.com
Ava Jones scores hat trick, Souderton gets back on track with win over Council Rock South
FRANCONIA >> It was a cold and wet night at Souderton Monday but that did little to bother Ava Jones. “I love playing in the rain,” she said. “It’s so much more fun I feel like. I know it’s harder, it’s a challenge but we worked through it and we won.”
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated
ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
papreplive.com
Springside Chestnut Hill’s Bella Brown earns Manion/Crescenz Award
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy senior Bella Brown is one of two recipients of the 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award. The award will be presented by members of the Manion and Crescenz families at halftime of the Army-Navy Cup Friday at Subaru Park. The service academies meet for their 11th annual men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. in Chester.
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship
Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
papreplive.com
Episcopal Academy’s Eddie Jones is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 9-15)
The senior striker scored nine goals in the Episcopal Academy boys soccer team’s first nine games. EA boys soccer head coach David Knox said, “Eddie is such a versatile soccer player who is able to plug in to any area of the field. He is a quiet leader whose work ethic is unmatched. His size and speed coupled with his exquisite touch make him the ideal target man and the perfect old school center-forward. He is incredibly fit and can make lung-busting runs all game long. Once in or near the box he can strike a ball with terrific accuracy and power.” Jones is a three-sport athlete at EA – soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and will play lacrosse for Villanova University next year. Jones’ father, Ed Jones III, is a 1987 EA grad who played soccer for the Churchmen.
papreplive.com
Borlie’s hat trick fuels Unionville’s 3-0 win over Bishop Shanahan
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On an evening that only a water fowl could love, Sara Borlie had a night to remember. The senior recorded a hat trick to help Unionville post a 3-1 victory over Bishop Shanahan in a Ches-Mont League girls soccer match on a chilly, rainy, windy Monday. Borlie...
papreplive.com
Nemeth hat trick powers Great Valley past Avov Grove
WEST GROVE >> Following a tough loss to Downingtown West on Sept. 27, in a game where they actually outshot the Whippets, Great Valley came into its r match-up with Avon Grove hungry to get back on track. On a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon at Avon Grove, the Patriots grabbed an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a dominant 6-1 Ches-Mont League field hockey win over the Red Devils.
papreplive.com
Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets
Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
papreplive.com
Daily Local News: Local Roundup
In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
