ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
The Dominion Post

MHS, Preston’s Briar Manko tee off at WV state golf tournament

WHEELING - Tuesday morning marked the beginning of the 2022 WVSSAC high school state golf tournament at Spiedel Golf Club in Wheeling. Eight teams from each class qualified as a team, while. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buckhannon, WV
Football
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Education
Buckhannon, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#University High School#Dominion Post
The Dominion Post

Susan Arbogast

Susan Diana Arbogast, 65, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Stonerise of Morgantown. She was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Clarence and Charlotte. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

Norma Buseman

Norma Jean Buseman, 83, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1939, in Preston County, the daughter of the late Henry. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Dominion Post

Barbara Bennett

Barbara (Host) Bennett, 75, a lifelong resident of Point Marion, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home. Born in Morgantown on Jan. 6, 1947, she was a daughter of. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
POINT MARION, PA
WDTV

Mask policy to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics. This comes in anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year. The CDC recently...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Water line break affects First Ward

A boil water advisory remains in effect today for the 170 or so residents in First Ward who were without service after an 18-inch main on Ohio Avenue broke Monday morning. Crews were expe. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy