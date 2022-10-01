Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
MHS, Preston’s Briar Manko tee off at WV state golf tournament
WHEELING - Tuesday morning marked the beginning of the 2022 WVSSAC high school state golf tournament at Spiedel Golf Club in Wheeling. Eight teams from each class qualified as a team, while. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Tough guys: WVU showing more desire to overcome adversity in practice
MORGANTOWN -- There have been reports of bruises, scars, cuts that needed stitches and one broken nose. No, this isn’t a story of the front line of a war. Rather, it’s the scenes of h. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins on broken nose, Stevenson impact, and immovable forces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins’ team is taking shape as college basketball’s preseason continues this month. The Mountaineers have a handful of official practices under their belts, and in speaking with the Hall of Fame head coach and in his players, one thing is certain: practices have been physical.
Dawn Plitzuweit’s style is to have WVU play fast, be versatile
MORGANTOWN -- The uniqueness to the style of play Dawn Plitzuweit wants to bring to the WVU women’s basketball team, she admits, is actually bits and pieces of other’s philosophies that. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
President Gee’s State of the University: WVU offers education, hope and purpose
MORGANTOWN – WVU President Gordon Gee gloried in the accomplishments of the university during the past year and offered words of inspiration for the year, and years, to come during his Sta. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Morgantown High to honor distinguished grads Friday
Things don’t begin and end with Barney Fife at Morgantown High School. Or, rather, Don Knotts (Class of 1942), the comedic actor who went on to win five Emmys for his portrayal of the a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
The Dominion Post
Susan Arbogast
Susan Diana Arbogast, 65, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Stonerise of Morgantown. She was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Clarence and Charlotte. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Norma Buseman
Norma Jean Buseman, 83, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1939, in Preston County, the daughter of the late Henry. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
The Dominion Post
Barbara Bennett
Barbara (Host) Bennett, 75, a lifelong resident of Point Marion, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home. Born in Morgantown on Jan. 6, 1947, she was a daughter of. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
WDTV
Mask policy to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics. This comes in anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year. The CDC recently...
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
Traffic delay on Preston County road for paving and shoulder work
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Monday announced there will be a traffic delay this week in Preston County.
Water line break affects First Ward
A boil water advisory remains in effect today for the 170 or so residents in First Ward who were without service after an 18-inch main on Ohio Avenue broke Monday morning. Crews were expe. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
