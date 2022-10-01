Madison – Lois Mary Klein died peacefully on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born in Madison on May 24th, 1924, the younger daughter of Helen and Dr. John Meng. She grew up on S. Carroll St. in downtown Madison, where she spent many happy hours in the public library across the street and developed a love of books and reading that lasted all her life. She and her friends entertained themselves playing hide-and-seek in the State Capitol building, racing up and down the marble stairs and around the rotunda.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO