The Lower Merion High School boys soccer team (11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) posted its ninth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win against Radnor Sept. 29. With about 15 minutes to go in the first half, LM senior Sam Nyenka scored the first goal with a penalty kick. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Aces scored again when senior Simon Rosen slotted a ball past the Radnor goalkeeper off a good pass from senior Joaquin Jenkins. The Aces were anchored in defense by junior goalkeeper Crosby Johnson, who had four saves. The Aces have outscored their opponents this season 48-2. The LM girls soccer team (11-1 and ranked No. 3 in the District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) defeated Radnor, 1-0, Sept. 29. Grace Downey scored the lone goal of the game. The Aces’ defense, led by Sadie Cohen, Casey Forman, Abby Braslow and Alex Dore, helped secure the win. Kate Cantu was spectacular in goal, making key saves in the closing moments to preserve the shutout. The Aces, who have outscored their opponents 42-9, were scheduled to face No. 1 ranked Conestoga (11-0) Oct. 6.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO