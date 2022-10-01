ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Nola's perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros' Alvarez

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston's Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsTimes

Tampa Bay-Boston Runs

Rays first. Vidal Brujan pops out to second base to Christian Arroyo. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Wander Franco homers to left field. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays...
MLB
NewsTimes

Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsTimes

Kemp's RBI single in 10th lifts Athletics past Angels 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch hitter Tony Kemp had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, capping a spirited comeback that sent the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Cristian Bride’s sacrifice bunt leading off the inning against...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Florida Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Houston, TX
Sports
NewsTimes

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

DP_New York 1, Texas 6. LOB_New York 6, Texas 1. HR_Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30). SB_Kiner-Falefa (22). Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lewis Williams III. T_2:29. A_35,906 (40,300).
MLB
NewsTimes

Seattle 9, Detroit 6

E_Suárez (10). LOB_Detroit 8, Seattle 9. HR_Clemens (5), Torkelson (8), Toro (10), Raleigh (27). SF_Candelario (4), Frazier (6). HBP_Sheffield (Schoop), Vest (Moore), Hill (Moore). Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta. T_3:22. A_24,564 (47,929).
SEATTLE, WA
NewsTimes

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Bouchard 2 (6). HR_Thompson (13). SB_Trejo (1). Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T_3:02. A_52,012 (56,000).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsTimes

Atlanta-Miami Runs

Braves second. William Contreras called out on strikes. Orlando Arcia walks. Michael Harris II walks. Orlando Arcia to second. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Michael Harris II to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy