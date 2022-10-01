HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston's Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO