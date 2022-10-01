ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – October 1

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The front pages cover the Government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest.

FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends.

The Chancellor has told The Daily Telegraph he will get spending under control, adding in a piece penned inside the paper that the Government “had no other choice” than its current economic path.

The Daily Express says banks fear the rocketing cost of mortgage payments could lead to “mass forced sales” of homes.

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull, according the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is quoted by The Independent as saying the war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment” following Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of the country.

The Times reports the Prince of Wales has said online safety for children “needs to be a prerequisite” after a coroner ruled social media contributed to the death of Molly Russell.

Molly’s father has accused social media firms of “monetising misery”, says The Guardian.

And The Sun has TV presenter Phillip Schofield losing advertising work over the lying in state row.

Related
newschain

Nine Nato members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

The heads of nine European Nato members have issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the US-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 Nato nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise move on Friday to apply...
POLITICS
newschain

Iran summons UK envoy again over anti-crackdown complaints

Iranian officials have summoned the British ambassador once again over what they said were “provocative” statements made by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests. State media in Iran said authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10 days and “strongly condemned the...
PROTESTS
newschain

Putin signs laws completing Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed...
POLITICS
Indy100

Diane Abbott schooled Rachel Reeves on immigration using just 6 words

The Shadow Chancellor is being turned against by members of her own party after offering her assessment of the UK’s illegal immigration problem.Rachel Reeves has been accused of being a closeted Tory after suggesting that asylum seekers need to be booted out of the country more quickly.The Labour MP was speaking to Sky News on Tuesday evening when she lambasted the Conservative Party’s record on tackling the influx of migrants to the party.“They need to process claims faster, get people out of the country if they’ve got no right to be here and get a grip of their failed immigration...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts on Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defences in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.
POLITICS
newschain

Dangers persist in wake of Hurricane Ian

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas in the US, some dangers persist – and have even worsened in some places. The storm continues to cause problems, dousing Virginia with rain on Sunday and prompting warnings of potentially severe flooding along its coast.
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

Gordon Brown warns of ‘national uprising’ if benefits rise falls short

Gordon Brown has warned of a “national uprising” if the Government opts not to increase benefits in line with inflation. The former Labour prime minister became the latest political heavyweight to weigh in on the row over the uprating of benefits, an issue that has prompted backbench revolts at the Conservative Party conference and prompted signs of splits even within the Truss administration.
BUSINESS
newschain

Truss puts faith in growth plan to quell Tory opposition and save premiership

Liz Truss will say the “disruption” from her plans to revive the country’s economy will be worth it as she battles to save her premiership after just a month in the job. The Prime Minister will insist there can be no more “drift and delay” in the effort to boost economic growth in her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader.
POLITICS
newschain

How have the papers reacted to the turmoil in the Tory party?

Liz Truss is set to face the toughest task of her short premiership as she makes her first Tory conference speech as leader. The Prime Minister will seek to restore Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.
POLITICS
newschain

Braverman says UK should leave European Convention on Human Rights

Home Secretary Suella Braverman broke with Government policy to call for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as she urged a crackdown on illegal migration. She said it was her personal view and acknowledged Government policy was to work within the boundaries of the convention,...
POLITICS
newschain

Sarah Everard’s killer faces court on flashing charges

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey but was not asked to enter pleas to charges of flashing amid the ongoing industrial action by barristers. The 49-year-old is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder. In June 2015,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

