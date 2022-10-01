ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU's Cordeiro Earns MW Offensive Player of the Week Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Leroux Nets Brace in 3-0 Spartans Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beau Leroux scored two goals and Marco Barocio added another to lead San José State (4-3-2, 1-0-1 WAC) to a 3-0 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-5-2, 0-2-0 WAC) on Sunday afternoon at the Spartan Soccer Complex. Leroux registered his second and third goals...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Gets Win Against UNLV At Home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In her long awaited return to play, Kiana Miyazato scored the lone goal to lead the San Josè State (3-4-4; 2-1-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over UNLV (3-8-1; 1-2-1) Sunday morning at Spartan Stadium. Bente Pernot had two big saves throughout the game...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Fall on the Road to No. 1 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with four goals, the most scored by any athlete, as No. 14 San Josè State (5-8,0-0) fell 14-7 to No. 1 Stanford (14-0,0-0) on the road. Javi Ibanez also scored three goals to help lead the Spartans. Zoltan Der recorded...
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Lodi, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
wyo4news.com

Cowboys suffer “disappointing loss” to San Jose State

October 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State, riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. “It’s a disappointing loss, but that’s a good football team (San Jose State), said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl following the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Leroux Scores in Spartans Draw Versus Houston Christian

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beau Leroux scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute to lead San José State (3-3-2, 0-0-1 WAC) to a 1-1 draw against Houston Christian (4-3-3, 0-0-1 WAC) on Friday night at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The goal was the second of the season for...
SAN JOSE, CA
fishduck.com

Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think

What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Rodriguez
Person
Christopher Malone
Person
Christian Moreno
santaclaranews.org

Beloved Santa Clara Parade of Champions Returns Tomorrow

The Santa Clara Parade of Champions, a 50-plus-year-old tradition, returns tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. The Parade was once the second-largest parade in California. This year, the Grand Marshals will be Krazy George, once a Buchser High School teacher, now an Earthquakes Professional Cheerleader and the creator of the popular “wave,” and retired Wilcox High School administrator Kathleen MacDonald.
SANTA CLARA, CA
thesantaclara.org

How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake

Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Sjsu#Alvarez#San Francisco State#Allspartans#23 49 8#Moreno 55th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
tinybeans.com

It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area

Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews race to rescue driver who went over Devil's Slide cliff

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Cal Fire crews raced to rescue the driver of a car spotted on the beach at the bottom of a dangerous area along the cliffs of San Mateo County. One lane of Highway 1 was closed at Devil's Slide for more than two hours as firefighters tried to remove the "patient" from the wrecked car.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy