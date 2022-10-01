Read full article on original website
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU's Cordeiro Earns MW Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
San Jose State University Spartans
Leroux Nets Brace in 3-0 Spartans Win
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beau Leroux scored two goals and Marco Barocio added another to lead San José State (4-3-2, 1-0-1 WAC) to a 3-0 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-5-2, 0-2-0 WAC) on Sunday afternoon at the Spartan Soccer Complex. Leroux registered his second and third goals...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Gets Win Against UNLV At Home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In her long awaited return to play, Kiana Miyazato scored the lone goal to lead the San Josè State (3-4-4; 2-1-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over UNLV (3-8-1; 1-2-1) Sunday morning at Spartan Stadium. Bente Pernot had two big saves throughout the game...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Fall on the Road to No. 1 Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with four goals, the most scored by any athlete, as No. 14 San Josè State (5-8,0-0) fell 14-7 to No. 1 Stanford (14-0,0-0) on the road. Javi Ibanez also scored three goals to help lead the Spartans. Zoltan Der recorded...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys suffer “disappointing loss” to San Jose State
October 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State, riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. “It’s a disappointing loss, but that’s a good football team (San Jose State), said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl following the game.
San Jose State University Spartans
Leroux Scores in Spartans Draw Versus Houston Christian
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beau Leroux scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute to lead San José State (3-3-2, 0-0-1 WAC) to a 1-1 draw against Houston Christian (4-3-3, 0-0-1 WAC) on Friday night at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The goal was the second of the season for...
Behind the scissors: The story of how Santa Clara University's cross-country team photos went viral
In the 2022-23 Santa Clara University Men's cross-country team pictures, the athletes are rocking some pretty bad haircuts. But, there's no rogue barber to blame.
fishduck.com
Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think
What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
santaclaranews.org
Beloved Santa Clara Parade of Champions Returns Tomorrow
The Santa Clara Parade of Champions, a 50-plus-year-old tradition, returns tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. The Parade was once the second-largest parade in California. This year, the Grand Marshals will be Krazy George, once a Buchser High School teacher, now an Earthquakes Professional Cheerleader and the creator of the popular “wave,” and retired Wilcox High School administrator Kathleen MacDonald.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
thesantaclara.org
How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake
Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews race to rescue driver who went over Devil's Slide cliff
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Cal Fire crews raced to rescue the driver of a car spotted on the beach at the bottom of a dangerous area along the cliffs of San Mateo County. One lane of Highway 1 was closed at Devil's Slide for more than two hours as firefighters tried to remove the "patient" from the wrecked car.
