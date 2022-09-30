Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball falters late in loss to South Carolina
Late runs from South Carolina sealed Missouri’s 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 9-15) loss Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Missouri (7-6, 0-3 SEC) has lost its first three conference matches.
Columbia Missourian
Dawggone it! After leading for most of game, MU falls to No. 1 Georgia
Football is a cruel sport. You don’t need to tell Missouri football fans twice. In the last two weeks, the Tigers lost by a combined nine points in gut-wrenching fashion, albeit it in much different ways. Against Auburn last Saturday, Missouri allowed a surefire victory to slip away twice with a missed game-winning field goal to end regulation and a fumble into the end zone in overtime.
Columbia Missourian
Chaos, disruption: MU shows glimpse of best defense in loss
Missouri’s defense continued to keep the Tigers alive. As it had through the first four weeks of the season, defensive plays paved a path for offensive success and close contests in Missouri’s past two times out. And against the No. 1 team in the country, Blake Baker and...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers fall short in late loss to Georgia
Missouri falls to Georgia 26-22 after leading until the last five minutes. The Tigers were only able to score one touchdown, leaving the rest of the points scored to kicker, Harrison Mevis. The Tigers overall record for the season is 2-3. And are currently 0-2 in conference play. Missouri will...
Columbia Missourian
10 Years Later: Missouri football in the SEC
Roughly 10 years ago, Georgia came to Columbia for Missouri's first conference game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. On Saturday, those same Bulldogs return for yet another matchup. It has been a roller-coaster ride up to this point. From two stunning SEC East Division titles to the plethora...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face Memphis in St. Louis in '23
Missouri announced Monday that it will face Memphis at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Sept. 23, 2023. The game was originally scheduled as a true road game for Missouri, to be played at Memphis' Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri takes on Georgia
Before fumbling at the goal line Saturday, Nathaniel Peat carried the ball 20 times for 110 yards. He ran hard, he broke tackles and he, by most accounts, was Missouri’s best offensive player at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The latter will influence Peat’s usage this week against Georgia much more than...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball dominates Williams Baptist to win 12th straight
No. 24 Columbia College volleyball breezed past American Midwest Conference foe Williams Baptist on Friday in Columbia, sweeping the Eagles 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14). The Cougars finished the month of September unbeaten, and extended their winning streak to 12, continuing to play some of the best volleyball in the country.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball starts Kewpie Classic 2-0
Tolton softball competed in the Kewpie Softball Classic on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers were able to win both games. In their first game, the ‘Blazers dominated Jefferson City, winning 16-0 in just three innings.
Columbia Missourian
Poor start dooms Hickman in loss to Jefferson City
Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies. Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Columbia Missourian
Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton
Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
Columbia Missourian
No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SECN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 4:03: Georgia, Daijun Edwards 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny PAT is good). Georgia 26, Missouri 22. 9:39: Georgia, Kendall Milton 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny PAT is good). Missouri 22, Georgia...
Columbia Missourian
Boonville's running game proves too much for California
Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back. The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the...
Columbia Missourian
Marching Mizzou, theater students bring Broadway to Faurot Field
Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” joined Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday’s football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU’s Department of Theatre.
Columbia Missourian
E. Joyce Schule Dec. 20, 1942 — Sept. 15, 2022
E. Joyce Schulte, 79, of Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Columbia. Per her wishes, she was cremated and inurned in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Joyce was born December 20, 1942 in Fulton, MO to Herschel and Fern Black Houf. She worked many years as a counselor and educator. She earned an Associate Degree from William-Wood in June of 1963, then a Bachelor Degree from Mizzou in 1978. On March 20, 1963, she married David Lee Schulte in Columbia. She continued to further her education, earning both a Masters of Education then an Education Specialist each from Mizzou. She served as a counselor and psychologist specializing in grief management, and worked as a college educator for several institutions. She co-owned a restaurant, Kitchen Garden, which had multiple locations.
Columbia Missourian
Laws shouldn't restrict access to polls for Missouri voters
Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me. I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in...
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
Columbia Missourian
Red Top Christian Church celebrates its bicentennial with song and prayer
More than 200 people gathered Sunday at the Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville to celebrate its bicentennial. The aptly named church is the oldest Disciples of Christ congregation west of the Mississippi River.
Columbia Missourian
Housing market slowly cooling down in Boone County
Following the national trend, the housing market in Boone County is showing signs of cooling down after a superheated market spike during the pandemic. This August, homebuyers saw lower prices in median single-family houses from last year, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors. Other signs of a slower market were an increase in house inventory and more days on the market, the report showed.
Columbia Missourian
Unclaimed property auction to sell jewelry, coins, rare sports cards
An unclaimed property auction this week will feature thousands of items from safe deposit boxes that include jewelry, rare coins and baseball cards, other sports memorabilia and various souvenir artifacts. The auction will start at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.
