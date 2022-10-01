Read full article on original website
See the 19 Flint-area football teams holding down playoff spots entering Week 7
FLINT – With three weeks remaining in the high school football season, 19 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. The top 32 teams in each division advance to the postseason. In 8-player football, the top 16 teams qualify. Here’s a look at which Flint-area teams would be playoff...
Fenton swimmer Tess Heavner voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Fenton swimmer Tess Heavner has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-24. Heavner received 22,716 of the 49,666 votes cast – that’s 45.7 percent – to finish ahead of Grand Blanc swimmer Allyson Quitos, who received 11,276 votes. Lapeer soccer player...
Powers Catholic qualifies for Division 3 girls golf state tournament
FLINT – Powers Catholic qualified for the Division 3 girls golf state tournament by shooting 362 Tuesday to finish third at Wheatfield Valley Golf Club in Williamston. The top three teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 14-15 at Forest Akers East in East Lansing. Lillie-Ann Jacobs shot 79...
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody shoots 65 to run away with Division 1 regional golf title
FLINT – Kate Brody is headed to the Division 1 state golf tournament for the fourth straight year. The Grand Blanc senior shot sizzling 6-under-par 65 Monday in the regional tournament at Mason’s El Dorado Golf Course to post a nine-shot victory over Alena Li of Okemos. She...
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 6
FLINT – We’ve got 10 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 6. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
Linden soccer coach Kevin Fiebernitz wins 800th career game
FLINT – When Kevin Fiebernitz started coaching soccer in the early 1980s, he had no intention of doing it in the high school ranks. But when longtime community school director Dick Daly approached him about a coaching vacancy at Powers Catholic, Fiebernitz figured he’d look into the job.
You vote, we go: Pick which Saginaw/Bay City area Week 7 football game we shoot
Friday night will be here before you know it, and that means another action-packed schedule of football games for Week 7 of the Michigan high school fotoball season. The Saginaw/Bay City area will have some big ones coming up, and MLive will have a photographer at one of them. What that game will be is up to you.
Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate and Saginaw native SOLsong hit the mark with a falsetto out of this world during a blind audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. Landing him a place on John Legend’s team on “The Voice.”. Legend was...
Ex-Michigan State star Kenneth Walker savors win back in ‘second home’ against Lions
DETROIT -- Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was back in familiar territory. The former Michigan State star returned to the state where he made a name for himself while savoring Seattle’s win and seeing his jersey spread throughout the stands again. The Seahawks beat the Lions...
Lions expect Josh Paschal back at practice, while Levi Onwuzurike’s return remains murky
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could see second-round rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal make his debut in practice this week. They are also expected to get cornerback Jerry Jacobs at practice this week, starting both defender’s clock to return from reserve lists. And while that’s the good news...
Ex-Lions linebacker expected back with Patriots ahead of game against former team
ALLEN PARK -- Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the New England Patriots, reuniting the veteran linebacker with his former team for an eye-popping fifth time. The veteran linebacker’s agency reported he was expected to sign with the Patriots to open the week. The Detroit Lions head to...
Recently cut Lions offensive lineman awarded to Cleveland Browns via waivers
ALLEN PARK -- Drew Forbes, an offensive guard the Detroit Lions claimed after losing starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai, is heading back to the Cleveland Browns via waivers. Forbes was claimed from the Browns after Vaitai landed on injured reserve with his back injury. He appeared in one game for the Lions, logging five snaps on special teams in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit released Forbes and tight end Shane Zylstra ahead of last week’s game to make room for offensive tackle Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
Buddy’s Pizza offering 8-corner pizza for limited time
DETROIT – You no longer have to fight over corner slices thanks to a new pie from Buddy’s Pizza. The Detroit-based pizza chain announced this week that it is launching an All-Corner 8-square pizza. The Detroit-style pizza features the same hand-crafted dough, Wisconsin brick cheese and stripes of classic sauce on top.
SEEN: Marching through Sanford at the Meridian Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Meridian students and area residents take part in the Meridian Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, 2022 in Sanford.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
