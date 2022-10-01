Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega
– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made
– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com. * Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. * Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT North American Match Best Of Three Qualifying Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (1-1) * Wes...
411mania.com
GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More
GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd. * Effy def. Kikutaro. * Death Match:...
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Warrior Wrestling 25 Results: The Lucha Brothers Win In Main Event
Warrior Wrestling held their 25th event last night at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Briscoe Brothers def. The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz) * Calvin Tankman vs. Jay Lethal went to a time limit draw. * Warrior Wrestling Title...
411mania.com
FREEDOMS/GCW 13th Anniversary Results From Tokyo (SPOILERS)
FREEDOMS held its 13th anniversary show last night at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which was co-promoted with GCW. The show was taped to air on SamuraiTV later this month. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Dragon Libre & Kamui def. Jun Masaoka & Rekka. * ERE (Dobunezumi Fukki &...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Abadon vs. Freya States. * AR...
411mania.com
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling
In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
411mania.com
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
Comments / 0