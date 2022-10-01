Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting most of the city’s customers. The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.
AZFamily
New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a...
ABC 15 News
Clean-up efforts underway following tornado in Northern Arizona
A community just north of Williams is still shaken up after an F1 tornado ripped through the area Monday, leaving up to 10 homes damaged. Some homes in the Junipine Estates Community weren’t damaged, but others weren’t so lucky. While some had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted. Others...
ABC 15 News
I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms
I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Cleanup efforts continue in Phoenix area following powerful storm
The storm, which hit Phoenix during the evening hours of Oct. 3, left many residents without power, and also resulted in the closure of some roadways. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
KTAR.com
Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph
PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix Gas Back above $5
PHOENIX — The temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona. A map of average gas...
kjzz.org
Goodyear begins next phase of downtown development
After construction of a Civic Square, Goodyear is launching the next phase of its plan to modernize the center of the city. They will be adding to their 47-acre land plot by constructing a downtown. The goal of the new area is to create a gathering spot for the residents of Goodyear. The city would like to create room for entertainment venues, restaurants, residential buildings, and a convention center.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
actionnews5.com
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona is in the hospital with serious burns after police said a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, which caused a fire Thursday morning. Phoenix police said a vehicle was engulfed in flames shortly after...
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
Comments / 1