ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting most of the city’s customers. The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Clean-up efforts underway following tornado in Northern Arizona

A community just north of Williams is still shaken up after an F1 tornado ripped through the area Monday, leaving up to 10 homes damaged. Some homes in the Junipine Estates Community weren’t damaged, but others weren’t so lucky. While some had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted. Others...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms

I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#The Solid Waste Division
azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph

PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix Gas Back above $5

PHOENIX — The temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona. A map of average gas...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Goodyear begins next phase of downtown development

After construction of a Civic Square, Goodyear is launching the next phase of its plan to modernize the center of the city. They will be adding to their 47-acre land plot by constructing a downtown. The goal of the new area is to create a gathering spot for the residents of Goodyear. The city would like to create room for entertainment venues, restaurants, residential buildings, and a convention center.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy