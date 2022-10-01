Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Merritt Island Mustangs Defeat Eau Gallie 14-13 in Overtime, Snaps Commodores Undefeated Start
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Merritt Island Mustangs defeated the Eau Gallie Commodores 14-13 in overtime on Monday’s make-up game due to Hurricane Ian. The Mustangs entered Commodores stadium with an even 2-2 record and were looking to go over .500 for the first time this season.
vieravoice.com
Rockledge figure skater wins big at National Showcase
Rockledge figure skating stand-out Serena Kemble is known as “the comeback kid” by her coach, peers, and all who know her. She suffered a broken hip in 2021 while preparing to skate with her Theater on Ice teammates. Kemble, who will celebrate her 12th birthday this month, has...
spacecoastdaily.com
UCF Returns to Normal Operations on Wednesday Following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – UCF classes and operations will continue as normal throughout the entire day Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the Knights will host SMU at 7 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Game day parking will open on most of the campus...
knightnews.com
UCF To Resume Classes Tuesday after growing student complaints over response to Hurricane Ian
After initially planning to resume classes Monday, UCF changed its position and announced that the university will resume classes Tuesday Oct. 4 after growing complaints from the student body over the response to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. UCF released another #UCFalert this weekend letting its student body know about...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
WESH
When schools in Central Florida are planning to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are assessing damage to campuses. Schools have started to release dates for reopening and resuming classes after the hurricane. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Marion County. Officials announced Marion County Schools campuses would...
click orlando
How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3
West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
fox35orlando.com
'We’re grateful': National Guard rescues more than 200 in Kissimmee from rising floodwaters
Kissimmee, Fla. - The National Guard worked to evacuate people from a Kissimmee neighborhood that was experiencing major flooding this weekend. The National Guard rescued more than 200 people from the Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks community in Kissimmee on Saturday. The neighborhood was experiencing major flooding as water was coming up the manholes.
click orlando
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida
The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Candidates & Cocktails’ Event October 11
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is set to host the “Candidates & Cocktails” event at CARIB Brewery in Cape Canaveral on October 11. This post-primary event offers an opportunity for our community to meet and mingle in...
click orlando
Florida National Guard rescues Osceola residents trapped in homes by rising waters
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Members of the Florida National Guard were rescuing people Saturday in Osceola County after high water levels trapped many in their homes. Residents in the Reserve at the Oaks neighborhood had to quickly pack as guardsmen utilized their tactical vehicles to transport people to safety. [TRENDING:...
Ian: Pregnant Florida woman drives through hurricane to give birth
MELBOURNE, Fla. — She is beautiful and glorious, and her mother braved difficult odds. A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and possible flooding to deliver her baby girl after she went into labor while Hurricane Ian moved menacingly close to her area. Hanna-Kay Williams, 22, of Melbourne, gave...
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
