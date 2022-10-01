Read full article on original website
KBOE Radio
NORTH MAHASKA READIES FOR HOMECOMING 2022
NEW SHARON — Students at North Mahaska will spend the week of Oct. 3-9 in fantasy land as they ready for homecoming 2022. Several events are scheduled leading up to the football game against Wayne Community on Friday and Saturday’s formal dance. They will live out the slogan “Once Upon a Warhawk Homecoming.”
Week 6 Friday night Florida high school football rewind
It was a strange Friday night of high school football for the Sunshine State, with primarily most of Florida sidelined from playing games due to Hurricane Ian forcing school closures and the impact on local communities. The area hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian was the Southwest Florida region and ...
Huntingtown girls soccer edges Northern
Fittingly in the annual meeting between the two squads that represented the proverbial calm before the storm, the visiting Huntingtown High School girls soccer team upended rival Northern 1-0 on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, on a breezy, cool evening just…
