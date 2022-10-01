Read full article on original website
Riverside Cemetery Notice
The staff at Riverside Cemetery is asking for all grave site decorations to be removed by Saturday, October 15th in preparations for the winter season. Winter decorations may be placed beginning Tuesday, November 1st. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold
Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
City of Mendota sets Trick or Treat; Leaf Pickup dates
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has set Trick or Treat hours for Halloween. The traditional downtown event for the area businesses will be held from 3 PM – 5 PM, and the citywide Trick or Treat hours will be from 5 PM – 7 PM on October 31st. It was also announced on Monday that the city leaf pickup program will resume on October 24th.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa
Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their “Stranger Things” inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home. A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.
Swap Shop 10/4/ 22
1602 N Wasson, Streator. Glassware, records, some furniture, Tupperware, much miscellaneous, all has to go. BARN/GARAGE SALE. – LAST CHANCE – Sat. 8th 9-3, 778 Greenwing, Amboy,. Holiday decorations, electronics, antique bottles, bird feeders, tools, much more. LOOKING FOR a back door that is outswing and windows for...
Illinois Watch Party for The Voice Contestant, Morgan Myles
Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00 P.M. a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Illinois. Since 2020 Morgan has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
Water main flushing announced in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – The City of Spring Valley has announced the upcoming schedule of water main flushing, which begins today. All areas west of Hall High School will have potentially low water pressure and some discoloration. Flushing will continue around the community through Friday, October 14th.
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
UPDATE: Police Clearing the Area
UPDATE: Wheaton Police have cleared the area and did not locate the individual who fled a traffic crash. There is no threat to the community, and the Police presence in this area will be decreasing. Officers will continue to investigate this incident. ORIGINAL POST: There is currently a large police...
Baby born on side of I-55 near Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jostes says his department and the Plainfield Fire Department responded to a call of a woman going into labor on the side of the northbound Stevenson. The husband had pulled over.
Geneva High School athletic trainer saves student's life at homecoming dance
A Geneva High School athletic trainer saved a student's life at the homecoming dance, the school said.
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Undaunted by County Rejection, Kreider Goes Before Dixon Council About Donation for Possible Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Despite the setback of the Lee County Board declining to donate to Kreider Services not once, but twice, John Stauter of Kreider Services came before the Dixon City Council Monday night. The project he spoke of is the planned purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. Stauter spoke to...
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
