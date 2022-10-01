ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Returns to Normal Operations on Wednesday Following Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – UCF classes and operations will continue as normal throughout the entire day Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the Knights will host SMU at 7 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Game day parking will open on most of the campus...
ORLANDO, FL
#The Campbell#Long Snapper#College Football#All America#American Football#Gpa#All American
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Healing Center Brings in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 200 baby sea turtles were brought to our Sea Turtle Healing Center for care. Made up of species including green, loggerhead, and even a few hawksbill sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny animals from the Cape Canaveral area to the Center on Thursday, September 29.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Grand Jury Indicts 16-Year-Old Jaylin Christian for First Degree Premeditated Murder in Grandmother’s Slaying

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A Brevard County Grand Jury indicted Jaylin Christian, 16, for First Degree Premeditated Murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, 57-year-old Muriel Emerson. According to 18th Judicial Circuit spokesman Todd Brown, on September 7, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a text...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Health First Medical Minute With Dr. Jaime Tavarez – Be Aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Dangers After Severe Weather Events

WATCH: Space Coast Daily is sharing a new series called Health First Medical Minute, as Brevard’s largest health care provider continues to highlight and address important health concerns in our community. In this episode, Jaime Tavarez, MD, board-certified in Internal Medicine, discusses the importance of being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially after severe weather events like Hurricane Ian that cause power outages and lead to increased use of generators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

