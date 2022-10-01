Read full article on original website
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Candidates & Cocktails’ Event October 11
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is set to host the “Candidates & Cocktails” event at CARIB Brewery in Cape Canaveral on October 11. This post-primary event offers an opportunity for our community to meet and mingle in...
"Do your research": Port St. Lucie Tradition residents divided on new trail
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “We’ve appealed, we've asked, we've done everything except get down on our knees and ask could you please not do this," said Del Webb Tradition resident Charlie Johnson. Johnson and Dan Marra are asking master developers Mattamy Homes to reconsider the...
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
WESH
Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
5 Most Charming Small Towns on Florida's Space Coast
Florida is the US state of limitless coastlines and paradise beaches. Among its most distinguished coasts is the Space Coast, named after the Kennedy Space Center and the NASA spaceflights that were launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Besides being a base for historical trips to outer space, the coastal area located on the east of Orlando encloses incredible and uncrowded beaches, with lively entertainment, art and dining options. Here are five of the most charming small towns on the Space Coast.
Homewood Suites 131-Room Property Breaks Ground in Viera’s Borrows West, Hilton Garden Inn to Follow
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – General Hotels Corporation, in partnership with Weathervane Capital Partners, has begun work at the site of its future Homewood Suites hotel in the prestigious Borrows West development in Viera. “The 131-room property, to be operated by General Hotels Corporation, will reflect Viera’s...
VyStar opens new branch, expanding in Brevard County
Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, has announced the opening of the credit union’s 67th full-service branch at 6435 N. Wickham Road in Suntree. VyStar officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Melbourne branch expands...
Brevard Zoo Healing Center Brings in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 200 baby sea turtles were brought to our Sea Turtle Healing Center for care. Made up of species including green, loggerhead, and even a few hawksbill sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny animals from the Cape Canaveral area to the Center on Thursday, September 29.
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness Review Complete, Liftoff Scheduled for Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET at KSC
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The prelaunch news teleconference (audio only) at Kennedy starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT...
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
Tim Bobanic to be Sworn in as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Today at the Viera Government Center
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Tim Bobanic will be sworn in as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections by Circuit Court Judge Kelly J. McKibben this afternoon at 5 p.m. in Brevard County Commission Chambers at the Viera Government Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bobanic as Brevard...
City of Melbourne’s Curb Contamination Program Aims to Help Residents Recycle Right
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Recent changes in the marketplace for recyclables have caused confusion among residents as to what can and cannot be recycled through Waste Management’s curbside recycling program. To help residents better understand the changes, the City of Melbourne’s Environmental Community Outreach (ECO)...
Seminole County officials discuss rising waters, future floods in Ian’s aftermath
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County emergency officials provided an update Sunday to discuss the rising waters and future flood risks to the area’s lakefronts following Ian. Standing before the Sanford Riverwalk and Downtown Sanford Marina near 350 E Seminole Blvd, the county’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris said...
