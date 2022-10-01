ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
TITUSVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns

County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
worldatlas.com

5 Most Charming Small Towns on Florida's Space Coast

Florida is the US state of limitless coastlines and paradise beaches. Among its most distinguished coasts is the Space Coast, named after the Kennedy Space Center and the NASA spaceflights that were launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Besides being a base for historical trips to outer space, the coastal area located on the east of Orlando encloses incredible and uncrowded beaches, with lively entertainment, art and dining options. Here are five of the most charming small towns on the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
vieravoice.com

VyStar opens new branch, expanding in Brevard County

Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, has announced the opening of the credit union’s 67th full-service branch at 6435 N. Wickham Road in Suntree. VyStar officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Melbourne branch expands...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Healing Center Brings in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 200 baby sea turtles were brought to our Sea Turtle Healing Center for care. Made up of species including green, loggerhead, and even a few hawksbill sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny animals from the Cape Canaveral area to the Center on Thursday, September 29.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida

Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'

Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

