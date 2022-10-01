ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

vieravoice.com

VyStar opens new branch, expanding in Brevard County

Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, has announced the opening of the credit union’s 67th full-service branch at 6435 N. Wickham Road in Suntree. VyStar officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Melbourne branch expands...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Sheriff Wayne Ivey Provides Update on Brevard Deputies’ Search and Rescue Efforts in Ft. Myers Following Hurricane Ian

WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey provides an update on Brevard County Deputies’ search and rescue efforts in Ft. Myers following Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 29, approximately 25 members of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were requested to help fill a search and rescue mission request by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as their area is devastated by the effects of Hurricane Ian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Health First Medical Minute With Dr. Jaime Tavarez – Be Aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Dangers After Severe Weather Events

WATCH: Space Coast Daily is sharing a new series called Health First Medical Minute, as Brevard’s largest health care provider continues to highlight and address important health concerns in our community. In this episode, Jaime Tavarez, MD, board-certified in Internal Medicine, discusses the importance of being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially after severe weather events like Hurricane Ian that cause power outages and lead to increased use of generators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fit.edu

Hurricane Ian Offered Powerful Opportunities for Data Gathering

Hurricanes are frightening events, to be sure, but amid the gales and rain, these powerful storms can provide valuable data to those who seek it. Hurricane Ian brought out multiple seekers from Florida Tech. With support from a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) grant, engineering and meteorology teams...
ENVIRONMENT
sebastiandaily.com

HALO receives 9 more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers

HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter received nine more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers. The delivery was organized by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. About 51 dogs were transferred and dispersed to multiple rescue organizations following the devastation by Hurricane Ian. Jacque Petrone of HALO said it...
FORT MYERS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Healing Center Brings in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 200 baby sea turtles were brought to our Sea Turtle Healing Center for care. Made up of species including green, loggerhead, and even a few hawksbill sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny animals from the Cape Canaveral area to the Center on Thursday, September 29.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Active 93-year-old Melbourne resident adds skydiving to resume

When it comes to adventure, New York transplant Vinnie Germann sets no boundaries. At 93, his recent jump from 8,000 feet skydiving was definitely one of his most memorable. During a recent trip to visit his children on Long Island and New Jersey to celebrate his birthday, Germann had the opportunity to join his 22-year-old grandson Bailey and experience the skydiving adventure that took place above Long Island Sound.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

