Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
spacecoastdaily.com
Tim Bobanic Sworn in as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Monday at the Viera Government Center
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Tim Bobanic was sworn in as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections by Circuit Court Judge Kelly J. McKibben Monday afternoon in the Brevard County Commission Chambers at the Viera Government Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of...
vieravoice.com
VyStar opens new branch, expanding in Brevard County
Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, has announced the opening of the credit union’s 67th full-service branch at 6435 N. Wickham Road in Suntree. VyStar officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Melbourne branch expands...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Sheriff Wayne Ivey Provides Update on Brevard Deputies’ Search and Rescue Efforts in Ft. Myers Following Hurricane Ian
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey provides an update on Brevard County Deputies’ search and rescue efforts in Ft. Myers following Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 29, approximately 25 members of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were requested to help fill a search and rescue mission request by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as their area is devastated by the effects of Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Candidates & Cocktails’ Event October 11
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is set to host the “Candidates & Cocktails” event at CARIB Brewery in Cape Canaveral on October 11. This post-primary event offers an opportunity for our community to meet and mingle in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
‘They didn’t care about us’: Orlo Vista residents frustrated with county’s response to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in the Orlo Vista community in Orange County have made it back into their homes on Monday following Hurricane Ian, but those homes are uninhabitable. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One resident is so angry they spray-painted “Thanks Orange County”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
"Do your research": Port St. Lucie Tradition residents divided on new trail
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “We’ve appealed, we've asked, we've done everything except get down on our knees and ask could you please not do this," said Del Webb Tradition resident Charlie Johnson. Johnson and Dan Marra are asking master developers Mattamy Homes to reconsider the...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Health First Medical Minute With Dr. Jaime Tavarez – Be Aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Dangers After Severe Weather Events
WATCH: Space Coast Daily is sharing a new series called Health First Medical Minute, as Brevard’s largest health care provider continues to highlight and address important health concerns in our community. In this episode, Jaime Tavarez, MD, board-certified in Internal Medicine, discusses the importance of being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially after severe weather events like Hurricane Ian that cause power outages and lead to increased use of generators.
Geneva residents voice frustration over Seminole County’s response to Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, people living in one Geneva neighborhood said they feel abandoned by Seminole County officials as their houses go under. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents said they would have gotten out sooner if someone had warned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
fit.edu
Hurricane Ian Offered Powerful Opportunities for Data Gathering
Hurricanes are frightening events, to be sure, but amid the gales and rain, these powerful storms can provide valuable data to those who seek it. Hurricane Ian brought out multiple seekers from Florida Tech. With support from a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) grant, engineering and meteorology teams...
sebastiandaily.com
HALO receives 9 more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers
HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter received nine more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers. The delivery was organized by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. About 51 dogs were transferred and dispersed to multiple rescue organizations following the devastation by Hurricane Ian. Jacque Petrone of HALO said it...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Healing Center Brings in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 200 baby sea turtles were brought to our Sea Turtle Healing Center for care. Made up of species including green, loggerhead, and even a few hawksbill sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny animals from the Cape Canaveral area to the Center on Thursday, September 29.
vieravoice.com
Active 93-year-old Melbourne resident adds skydiving to resume
When it comes to adventure, New York transplant Vinnie Germann sets no boundaries. At 93, his recent jump from 8,000 feet skydiving was definitely one of his most memorable. During a recent trip to visit his children on Long Island and New Jersey to celebrate his birthday, Germann had the opportunity to join his 22-year-old grandson Bailey and experience the skydiving adventure that took place above Long Island Sound.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Highlights New Fiscal Year, Hurricane Ian in Monthly Mayor’s Message
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It’s a great day Palm Bay! On Sunday, September 11, the City of Palm Bay held its inaugural Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony included guest speakers, a bell ringing ceremony, and a moment of silence. It is our duty...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mayor accused of hitting man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - The mayor of a Florida town was arrested after police said he hit another man in the face with a rake while they were cleaning up a park in Brevard County after Hurricane Ian. David Berkman, 59, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. According to an affidavit...
Comments / 0