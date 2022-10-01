When it comes to adventure, New York transplant Vinnie Germann sets no boundaries. At 93, his recent jump from 8,000 feet skydiving was definitely one of his most memorable. During a recent trip to visit his children on Long Island and New Jersey to celebrate his birthday, Germann had the opportunity to join his 22-year-old grandson Bailey and experience the skydiving adventure that took place above Long Island Sound.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO