Groundswell Startups to Host Futurus CEO Annie Eaton, Will Present ‘Navigating the World of Immersive Technology’

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Pregnancy is perhaps one of the biggest life events. Unlike moving or marrying, it carries tremendous physical and emotional changes for women. Health First Obstetrician Christina Jackson, MD, should know – she’s the mother of four. She says the “usual” feelings ascribed to expectant and new mothers – joy, contentment, fulfillment and unconditional love – represent the happy end of the spectrum.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO