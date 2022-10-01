Read full article on original website
Bullard ISD floral design students create homecoming mums, garters for special needs students
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at an East Texas High School are getting practice in floral design while also giving back to their peers. Bullard High School students have spent the last week cutting, gluing, and piecing together odds and ends to homecoming mums that they’re making for special needs students. Jamie Dildine is the ag teacher and said the goal is to include every student in homecoming activities.
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit
TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
‘Humanize the badge:’ East Texas communities celebrate National Night Out
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first Tuesday of October is National Night Out in Texas, an opportunity for first responders to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve. According to the website it is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods...
Professor from Poland lectures at Tyler Junior College through international exchange
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Faculty and students at Tyler Junior College are gaining a broader perspective on the world through an ongoing exchange partnership with Karkonosze University of Applied Science in Poland. Located in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, in southwest Poland, the public college of about 1,000 students...
Tyler Area Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards banquet
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center. Small Business of the Year Award: Fitzpatrick Architects. Large Business of the Year Award: Northeast Texas Public Health District. Jerry Wolverton Volunteer of the...
WebXtra: East Texas Crisis Center honors domestic violence victim advocates with HOPE Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Crisis Center honored men and women it sees as going “above and beyond” in taking a stand against domestic violence with the annual HOPE Awards. This year’s ceremony was held at The Foundry Coffee House.
20th Annual Day of Remembrance held in Tyler Children’s Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 angels were handcrafted, so community members could have a loved one’s name engraved, then hang an angel on a tree at The Children’s Park. The Children’s Park and related support groups help to connect those dealing with grief in a healthy way.
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
inforney.com
Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler
A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances celebrates NICU graduates, families with a reunion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a day filled with smiles, hugs and reunions for East Texas families and medical staff. Today was CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ celebration for their NICU graduates and families. Families and NICU patients who have graduated and are living healthy lives got to spend...
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
Longview Regional Medical Center 7th annual NICU reunion event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center celebrated their 7th annual NICU reunion event Saturday afternoon. The medical center took time Saturday afternoon to honor the families and celebrate patients treated in the NICU. This the the first time the event has been celebrated after a two year halt due to the COVID […]
Small rose garden in Poland promotes Tyler as ‘Rose Capital of America'
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." Updated: 8 hours ago. The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when...
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Inflation sending more East Texas families to Salvation Army Angel Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Inflation has impacted many families this year, and the Longview Salvation Army said they have seen more people sign up. Since 1982, the Angel Tree has helped families across the country have a merrier Christmas, and the need keeps rising these past two years. “There’s been a lot more people. Different […]
Pine Tree High School student apprehended for alleged threats to campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Pine Tree High School student was apprehended on Monday for allegedly making threats of violence toward the campus, Longview police said. On Monday, a Longview police school resource officer responded to the threat around 1:25 p.m. Detectives got a “directive to apprehend” signed by a judge on the charge of exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, regarding the threat towards students on campus, according to police.
Tex-Mex Chuy’s restaurant coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An Austin-based Tex-Mex chain is planning to open it’s doors in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281, across from Longview High School. Founded in 1982, Chuy’s offers made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in an eclectic atmosphere. “We’re so excited to be...
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
