Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
WATCH: Health First Medical Minute With Dr. Jaime Tavarez – Be Aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Dangers After Severe Weather Events
WATCH: Space Coast Daily is sharing a new series called Health First Medical Minute, as Brevard’s largest health care provider continues to highlight and address important health concerns in our community. In this episode, Jaime Tavarez, MD, board-certified in Internal Medicine, discusses the importance of being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially after severe weather events like Hurricane Ian that cause power outages and lead to increased use of generators.
UCF Returns to Normal Operations on Wednesday Following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – UCF classes and operations will continue as normal throughout the entire day Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the Knights will host SMU at 7 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Game day parking will open on most of the campus...
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness Review Complete, Liftoff Scheduled for Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET at KSC
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The prelaunch news teleconference (audio only) at Kennedy starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT...
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Candidates & Cocktails’ Event October 11
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is set to host the “Candidates & Cocktails” event at CARIB Brewery in Cape Canaveral on October 11. This post-primary event offers an opportunity for our community to meet and mingle in...
Pedestrian Dies After Motorcycle Crash Tuesday Night in Melbourne on Sarno Road
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian that happened Tuesday night near area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. Police say they first received a call around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday when Melbourne Police responded to...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard Zoo Healing Center Brings in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 200 baby sea turtles were brought to our Sea Turtle Healing Center for care. Made up of species including green, loggerhead, and even a few hawksbill sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny animals from the Cape Canaveral area to the Center on Thursday, September 29.
Homewood Suites 131-Room Property Breaks Ground in Viera’s Borrows West, Hilton Garden Inn to Follow
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – General Hotels Corporation, in partnership with Weathervane Capital Partners, has begun work at the site of its future Homewood Suites hotel in the prestigious Borrows West development in Viera. “The 131-room property, to be operated by General Hotels Corporation, will reflect Viera’s...
Tim Bobanic Sworn in as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Monday at the Viera Government Center
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Tim Bobanic was sworn in as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections by Circuit Court Judge Kelly J. McKibben Monday afternoon in the Brevard County Commission Chambers at the Viera Government Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of...
Man Charged with DUI Manslaughter After Killing Titusville Man in Wrong-Way Crash on US-1
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida Highway Patrol has upgraded the charges for a Leaksville, Alabama, man who was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Titusville man in a fatal wrong-way crash on September 25 on US Hwy. 1 and Dairy Road. Authorities arrested and charged Bryan...
Merritt Island Mustangs Defeat Eau Gallie 14-13 in Overtime, Snaps Commodores Undefeated Start
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Merritt Island Mustangs defeated the Eau Gallie Commodores 14-13 in overtime on Monday’s make-up game due to Hurricane Ian. The Mustangs entered Commodores stadium with an even 2-2 record and were looking to go over .500 for the first time this season.
Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic Provides Election-Related Information for 2022 General Election
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election, also known as book closing, is October 11th. Voters can visit any of the four administrative offices or go to VoteBrevard.gov to update their records or register to vote.
City of Melbourne’s Curb Contamination Program Aims to Help Residents Recycle Right
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Recent changes in the marketplace for recyclables have caused confusion among residents as to what can and cannot be recycled through Waste Management’s curbside recycling program. To help residents better understand the changes, the City of Melbourne’s Environmental Community Outreach (ECO)...
Brevard Grand Jury Indicts 16-Year-Old Jaylin Christian for First Degree Premeditated Murder in Grandmother’s Slaying
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A Brevard County Grand Jury indicted Jaylin Christian, 16, for First Degree Premeditated Murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, 57-year-old Muriel Emerson. According to 18th Judicial Circuit spokesman Todd Brown, on September 7, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a text...
