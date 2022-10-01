Mastriano says ‘lawlessness is killing Philadelphia,’ as protesters outside call him ‘extremist’

Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio. The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirerreported.Mr Mastriano has often adopted the language of Christian nationalism and has come under fire for his far-right positions. Most recently, he faced criticism for saying in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. Mr Mastriano posted an image of hands open in...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO