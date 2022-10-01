Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
ETSY - Free Report) closed at $101.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
JAKK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.57, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the toymaker...
Zacks.com
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RCL - Free Report) closed at $37.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CMG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1,504.70, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th
HHS - Free Report) : This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc....
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HUM - Free Report) closed at $503.78, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 3.12% in...
Zacks.com
BWA vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
BWA - Free Report) and Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
D - Free Report) closed at $71.50, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 13.13% over...
Zacks.com
Kellogg (K) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
K - Free Report) closed at $72.12, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Frosted Flakes,...
Zacks.com
American Tower (AMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMT - Free Report) closed at $220.08, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had...
Zacks.com
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
VZ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned -5.2% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Target Corporation (TGT) a Buy Now?
TGT - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this retailer have returned +1.7%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com
Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in October
The stock market bounced back in the first two days of fourth quarter trading after a brutal end to the third period that saw the S&P 500 finish roughly 25% lower. Many of the same uncertainties remain, but investors have pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury yields back down to 3.6% from 4% on the hopes that the Fed will be able to cool inflation, alongside speculation about slowing economic growth and a flight to safety.
Zacks.com
Is ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Comments / 0