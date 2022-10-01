Read full article on original website
SLJ’s Reviews of the 2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Finalists
The finalists for 2022 National Book Award for Young People's Literature have been announced. Here are their reviews from SLJ. The National Book Foundation announced its five finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards for Young People’s Literature today. They were selected by a distinguished panel of literary experts, and were advanced from the Longlists announced in September.
Guest Post – Growing an Artist: The Story of a Landscaper and His Son by John Parra
With National Hispanic Heritage Month being celebrated between September 15th – October 15th the time is ripe for a celebration of books and personal stories you might not find floating about the internet elsewhere. Today I am delighted to share with you this guest piece from John Parra about his autobiographical new picture book GROWING AN ARTIST. The book is described in this way by its publisher:
Honoring the 125,284 Japanese Americans imprisoned in WWII
More than 150 people, including two Virginians, gathered at a museum in Los Angeles late last month for the unveiling of the Ireichō, the book of names. The big picture: The book lists the 125,284 Japanese Americans incarcerated at internment camps during World War II and will be on display at the Japanese American National Museum for the next year.
History Comics: The Stonewall Riots | Review
Ages 9-13 I’m impressed and thrilled to see this subject included in a line of graphic novels about history for young people. The introduction to this volume, by professor Michael Bronski, sums up the importance of works like this one. “We must acknowledge our history, reflect on the people...
