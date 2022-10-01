ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Costume stores say they’re ready for the rush

By Cheyenne Sibley
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213kDG_0iHcb9LX00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween stores are open and ready for a rush during this spooky season. But, what’s new this year?

Andrew Shum, Party City Vice President of Operations said cyberpunk is what is trending and for their decades’ area “it used to be the 20s and the 50s. Now it’s the 80s and the 90s. So, those are all new, we’ve done a lot more with festival, so, music festivals.”

One thing Party City said is always popular are masks because it doesn’t require a lot of planning and its quick to put on. Especially the light-up ones, they go fast!

Party City also said this year they have costumes from newer movies and classics like Halloween and Star Wars. However, as far as trying costumes on… “we’re still under the no try on rule, just with everything that’s going on, you know, post COVID. But, parents are welcome to size up their child. So, ask us for help. If you want to take it out, you can put it right up to your to your child to see whether or not it fits,” said Shum.

Halloween costumes can be a little expensive, so have prices risen? Shum said, “Halloween, you dress to the nines and you enjoy yourself, right? So, it is it’s a great season, you know, to treat yourself. We tried really hard to keep prices the same. So, there’s a lot of things in here that we did not raise the price and we fought tooth and nail to give our customers that best price.”

Party City said the best time to get your costume is starting next week, but some customers are shopping early. “This will be our third year in a row decorating our condo and you know, spooky haunted house,” said shopper Stephanie Causin.

“We now have a huge storage unit for all of these items that we keep building.”

Stephanie Causin

Comments / 1

Related
honolulumagazine.com

Don’t Overlook Cookies and Toast at The Curb Kaimukī

B aked goods at The Curb Kaimukī popped onto my radar because of a natto stroopwafel, of all things, noteworthy for two reasons: There’s not much exciting about a stroopwafel, and while I appreciate natto, I could die happy without eating another stinky bean. Yet in my role as co-organizer of Honolulu’s annual Natto Day celebrations, here came the Curb’s offering of two waffle wafers glued together by a layer of natto caramel. I was smitten. There was zero funk in the smell or taste, just a sweet, buttery, salty caramel studded with bits of fermented beans trailing their slimy strings, and resonant with umami. On subsequent visits I would find a similar profile in The Curb’s miso brown butter buckwheat cookies. And the chocolate chip cookies (both cookies are $3.75), whose crisp exterior gives way to a chewy interior rippling with chunks of Valrhona dark chocolate, are among Honolulu’s best.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Effortless, beach vibes at Gillia Clothing

Gillia Clothing is one of Kailua Town’s newest additions! Gillia is a resort line that was launched in Honolulu in the summer of 2011, and has now opened in the heart of Kailua on Merchant Row. The designer’s love of vintage styles, travels and the beach lifestyle are embodied into effortlessly feminine, yet sophisticated pieces that are known to be very versatile. We spoke with the owner and designer of Gillia, Saori Santos, and sales associate Kennedy Haupt, to learn all about the store and what they have to offer.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Petwalk Returns to Kapiolani Park

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Music Festival#Party City#Haunted House#Business Industry#Linus Business#Operations
hawaiinewsnow.com

End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was the end of an era for Diamond Head Theatre as the curtains closed for good Sunday at the historic Ruger Theatre. After 70 years’ worth of productions in the building on Makapuu Avenue, the theater company held its final performance in its longtime home with the 1930s musical “Anything Goes.”
HONOLULU, HI
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Halloween
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Pokai Bay Restaurant

For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Glenn Medeiros Sings for a $20,00 Donation to Sacred Hearts Academy Scholarships

Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) At the Sacred Hearts Academy Annual Fundraiser called, "Academy Uncorked" on Sept. 24, 2022, Glenn Medeiros who is President of St. Louis High School sang "Nothing's going to change my love for You." A generous donor challenged the Academy saying that he would donate $20,000 to the SHA scholarship fund, if they could find a keyboard for Glenn to play and sing that hit song. Someone found a keyboard and Medeiros sang the song! The fundraiser is for scholarships benefitting young girls who want to attend SHA. The SOLD OUT fundraiser for Sacred Hearts Academy also included the Makaha Sons and Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooking for guests.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HCC Cosmetology Salon services at affordable price

Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy