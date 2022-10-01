Costume stores say they’re ready for the rush

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween stores are open and ready for a rush during this spooky season. But, what’s new this year?

Andrew Shum, Party City Vice President of Operations said cyberpunk is what is trending and for their decades’ area “it used to be the 20s and the 50s. Now it’s the 80s and the 90s. So, those are all new, we’ve done a lot more with festival, so, music festivals.”

One thing Party City said is always popular are masks because it doesn’t require a lot of planning and its quick to put on. Especially the light-up ones, they go fast!

Party City also said this year they have costumes from newer movies and classics like Halloween and Star Wars. However, as far as trying costumes on… “we’re still under the no try on rule, just with everything that’s going on, you know, post COVID. But, parents are welcome to size up their child. So, ask us for help. If you want to take it out, you can put it right up to your to your child to see whether or not it fits,” said Shum.

Halloween costumes can be a little expensive, so have prices risen? Shum said, “Halloween, you dress to the nines and you enjoy yourself, right? So, it is it’s a great season, you know, to treat yourself. We tried really hard to keep prices the same. So, there’s a lot of things in here that we did not raise the price and we fought tooth and nail to give our customers that best price.”

Party City said the best time to get your costume is starting next week, but some customers are shopping early. “This will be our third year in a row decorating our condo and you know, spooky haunted house,” said shopper Stephanie Causin.