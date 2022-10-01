The air is getting cooler and that means its time for cozy fiber arts projects! Join Resilient Community Arts for a one hour workshop on all the basics of needle felting, and then you can create your own felted pumpkin, acorn, or squirrel. All materials are provided, however we recommend bringing your own sewing thimble if you have one! Led by Resilient Community Arts of Easthampton.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO