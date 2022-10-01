Read full article on original website
amherstma.gov
Jones Library Building Committee
RECEIVED: 9/29/22 at 2:40 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Project Status - MOA Addendum; Additional State Funding Initiative; Review & Approval of Invoices; Designer Floor Plan Redesign Proposal; Updated Project Schedule; Updated Project Budget; Value Management List; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; Meeting Schedule; Correspondence; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment; Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Town Services and Outreach Committee and Town Council
RECEIVED: 10/3/22 at 4:14 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Proposed Bylaw to Significantly Reduce Waste by Providing Universal Curbside Compost Pick Up: Sponsor presentation, Discussion. Proposed Water Regulations Bylaw: Discussion, Recommendation to Town Council. Public Comment. Town Manager Appointments Filed with the Town Clerk - None. Approval of Minutes: September 15, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
amherstma.gov
Residents' Advisory Committee
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 1:38 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Welcome New Members; Approval of Minutes from the last Residents' Advisory Committee (RAC) Meeting; Review of RAC Best Practices; Review of Recent RAC Activities; Public Comment; Other Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
amherstma.gov
Board of License Commissioners
RECEIVED: 10/4/22 at 3:00 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order. Public Comment. Licenses: Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving License Applications: SST-22-72, Pengyew Chin, Wine & Malt, Eric Carle Museum, 10/8/22, 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Common Victualler’s License Applications: The Black Sheep, Ltd., 79 Main St.. Public Hearings: Adoption of Regulations for the Operations of Lunch Carts & Food Trucks in the Public Way; Adoption of Regulations for the Licensing of Alcoholic Beverages. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Adjournment.
amherstma.gov
MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board
RECEIVED: 9/30/22 at 11:39 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Introductions; FHWB Minutes of June 2nd meeting; Integrated Budget FY23; Local Annual Operating Plan FY23; Director Updates; Update on the site move; Staffing Update; Member Spotlight Idea?; 4th Quarter Dashboard FY22 & Discussion; What to include in the dashboard going forward?; Other Business; Board Member Request (i.e. leave of absence); Meeting Time Change? (i.e. change full-board meeting dates to accommodate attendance); Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
In-person Early Voting Schedule for November 8th State Election
In-person early voting for the November 8, 2022 State Election will be held in the First Floor Meeting Room, Town Hall at 4 Boltwood Avenue on the following dates:. View more election details and information at www.amherstma.gov/vote. Questions? Contact the Amherst Town Clerk's office at (413) 259-3035 or by email...
amherstma.gov
FY23 Proposed Values
On October 4, 2022 the Department of Revenue (DOR) informed the Amherst Board of Assessors they have granted preliminary certification of our proposed fiscal year 2023 assessments. The Board of Assessors contracted with Bishop & Associates, in developing the new assessments which are based on the calendar year 2021 sales...
amherstma.gov
Felting Workshop
The air is getting cooler and that means its time for cozy fiber arts projects! Join Resilient Community Arts for a one hour workshop on all the basics of needle felting, and then you can create your own felted pumpkin, acorn, or squirrel. All materials are provided, however we recommend bringing your own sewing thimble if you have one! Led by Resilient Community Arts of Easthampton.
amherstma.gov
Fire Safety Awareness
October is Fire Safety Awareness Month. Join us for a special presentation on Fire Safety with Amherst Fire Captain John Kennedy. We'll talk about how to prevent fires, some common fire misconceptions, and services available to Amherst residents.
amherstma.gov
Spray Park Closing for the Season October 11th, 2022
The spray park at Groff Park will remain open through Indigenous Peoples Day weekend. Maintenance for shutting down for the season will start on October 11th, 2022, unless the weather forecast requires an earlier shut down date. For questions or additional information concerning this contact the Amherst Department of Public...
