ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Ian leaves auto shops busy with cars waterlogged from rain, flooding

SANFORD, Fla. - Cars flooded in Central Florida from Ian are now making their way to auto shops, like Motorworks of Florida in Sanford. "These cars sat out in the rain for hours on end. [They took on] 15 or 16 inches of rain and they just couldn’t handle it," Robert Kinker, a mechanic at Motorworks of Florida, said.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Edgewater, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Alligator#Gator#Swimming#Water Level#National Guard
fox35orlando.com

'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy