Cambridge/Salem dominates Greenwich, 44-0

GREENWICH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Class D match up over in Greenwich. Last season the Witches rolled past Cambridge Salem 49-0, but the Indians came into this game with revenge on their minds.

They got things started on their first drive after a face mask penalty on Greenwich that set them up at the half-yard. On the next play, Evan Day ran it in for the game’s first score, and from that point, Evan Day had a day.

On the Indians next two drives, Day crossed the plain, and Cambridge took advantage going for two-point conversions after each score. The Indians won the game 44-0 and now move to 4-0 on the season. Cambridge will take on Voorheesville next week at home, and Greenwich will play Chatham.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.