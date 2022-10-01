ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge/Salem dominates Greenwich, 44-0

By Brandon Williams
 4 days ago

GREENWICH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Class D match up over in Greenwich. Last season the Witches rolled past Cambridge Salem 49-0, but the Indians came into this game with revenge on their minds.

They got things started on their first drive after a face mask penalty on Greenwich that set them up at the half-yard. On the next play, Evan Day ran it in for the game’s first score, and from that point, Evan Day had a day.

On the Indians next two drives, Day crossed the plain, and Cambridge took advantage going for two-point conversions after each score. The Indians won the game 44-0 and now move to 4-0 on the season. Cambridge will take on Voorheesville next week at home, and Greenwich will play Chatham.

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
Wilton concert to spotlight endangered butterfly

If you live in Wilton, you know the woods have their share of things to do. This month, that hasn't changed just because the weather has gotten colder. This October, come enjoy a campfire and stay a while - and learn about an endangered butterfly in need of help.
WILTON, NY
Winners of 2022 Fall Foliage Children's Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fall Foliage Children's Parade on Friday evening attracted 72 participants in individual, group and float categories. The parade stepped off from Monument Square, accompanied by police and the Drury High marching band, and ended at City Hall for awards presented by longtime organizer Kathy Keeser, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and 2022 Grand Marshals Leon and MaryAnn King.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery

People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
CORINTH, NY
Pumpkin decorating contest aims to help children at Albany Medical Center

A pumpkin decorating contest, "Pumpkin Pals for Pediatrics," sponsored by Twin Bridges Rotary Club will look to brighten the days of children at Albany Medical Center during Halloween. Pumpkin Pals for Pediatrics, also known as the Great Pumpkin Showdown, will be underway for its third year. Full information for entry is available on the Twin Bridges Rotary website.
ALBANY, NY
