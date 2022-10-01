Brewgrass Celebration to return to Tarboro

The fourth edition of the Tarboro Brewgrass Celebration will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the riverfront in downtown Tarboro.

Sponsored by Tarboro Brewing Company and the Town of Tarboro through the Tarboro Development Corp., the event will feature seven craft breweries, including The Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery from Farmville, Pitt Street Brewing Company from Greenville, and Hopfly Brewing, Mythic Brewing, Koi Pond Brewing and Space Way Brewing of Rocky Mount as well as the Tarboro Brewing Company.

The xQuisito Food Truck also will be on-site.

Headlining this year’s musical performances will be Hubby Jenkins, described as “an immensely talented multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music.”

Jenkins was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a young man, he played the saxophone and bass guitar. He later began exploring how African Americans influenced American roots music.

Jenkins is an integral member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and has performed at festivals and venues around the world, garnering both Grammy and Americana award nominations.

Also scheduled to perform at the event are C. Albert Blomquist, Momma Molasses and Carolina Lightnin’.