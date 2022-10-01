ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Local woman busted on drug-dealing charge

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cdeyk_0iHcZ8tC00

A local woman with a prior record is charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance, police and records said.

Dymond Clements, 23, was using a house in the 1500 block of Tadlock Avenue in the Hillsdale area on May 3 to keep and sell marijuana and the drug ecstasy, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

Clements was arrested on a warrant on the charge, which was generated by a narcotics investigation led by the police department, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram in email correspondence.

The newspaper found out about the arrest by backtracking via the Police to Citizen (P2C) online link to postings of arrests and incidents.

A posting about Clements appeared on the P2C on Sept. 6. Edgecombe County District Court records said she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Generally, an unsecured bond means an accused person does not have to pay the amount of the bond to avoid being jailed. If the accused fails to appear in court for a hearing, then the court can order the accused to pay the amount of that bond.

The Edgecombe County District Court records said that Clements appeared before the court on Sept. 7 and that the court appointed attorney Dale Pitt to represent her.

Ecstasy is both a hallucinogen and a stimulant. Generally, ecstasy is known as a club drug that tends to be used by teens and young adults at bars, concerts and parties.

Clements had listed an address in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

State Public Safety records said Clements was convicted in 2019 in Nash County for disorderly conduct and assault on a school official.

Comments / 12

Related
WNCT

Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Jackson
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
FOUR OAKS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Dealing#Ecstasy#Marijuana#Police#Cpl
WRAL News

16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
cbs17

Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy