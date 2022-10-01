Local woman busted on drug-dealing charge

A local woman with a prior record is charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance, police and records said.

Dymond Clements, 23, was using a house in the 1500 block of Tadlock Avenue in the Hillsdale area on May 3 to keep and sell marijuana and the drug ecstasy, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

Clements was arrested on a warrant on the charge, which was generated by a narcotics investigation led by the police department, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram in email correspondence.

The newspaper found out about the arrest by backtracking via the Police to Citizen (P2C) online link to postings of arrests and incidents.

A posting about Clements appeared on the P2C on Sept. 6. Edgecombe County District Court records said she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Generally, an unsecured bond means an accused person does not have to pay the amount of the bond to avoid being jailed. If the accused fails to appear in court for a hearing, then the court can order the accused to pay the amount of that bond.

The Edgecombe County District Court records said that Clements appeared before the court on Sept. 7 and that the court appointed attorney Dale Pitt to represent her.

Ecstasy is both a hallucinogen and a stimulant. Generally, ecstasy is known as a club drug that tends to be used by teens and young adults at bars, concerts and parties.

Clements had listed an address in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

State Public Safety records said Clements was convicted in 2019 in Nash County for disorderly conduct and assault on a school official.