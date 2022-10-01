Police charge two suspects in man's assault

A local man with a prior record, including for having been convicted of involuntary manslaughter, is charged along with a local woman with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, in connection with a person having suffered a broken collar bone and having to undergo surgery, judicial system records said.

Devon Porter, 20, and Shaneathea Applewhite, 27, are accused of having attacked Corey Mills on Aug. 23, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

An arrest warrant was issued against Applewhite on Sept. 5 and against Porter the next day, the records said.

Bond for Porter was set at $5,000, secured, and he went free on Sept. 13 after having posted bond, the records said.

Bond for Applewhite was set at $25,000, secured, and she remains jailed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, the person answering the phone at the detention center on Friday night told the Telegram.

The Telegram found out about the arrests by backtracking via the Police to Citizen online link to postings of arrests and incidents and by emailing police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson.

State Public Safety records said Porter was convicted on April 28, 2021, in Edgecombe County for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook that the conviction was in connection with deputies having received a call on Nov. 27, 2019, from the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a 17-year-old male having been shot in the head while cleaning a loaded handgun.

An investigation determined that Porter shot the teen, Na’keen Challah Williams, while horse playing with the firearm, the posting said.

Porter also was 17 at the time and was best friends with Williams, the posting said.

Generally, involuntary manslaughter is the killing of another person by recklessness or negligence.

The public safety records also said Porter was convicted on June 9, 2021, in Nash County for common law robbery and on Jan. 27, 2020, in Nash County for possession of a weapon on an educational campus.

Generally, common law robbery is the taking from another by intimidation, the threat of force or by violence.

Regarding the charge of assault, Applewhite appeared before the Edgecombe County District Court on Sept. 7 and Porter appeared before the court the next day, the court records said.

The court appointed attorney Edward Simmons to represent Applewhite and appointed attorney Eugene Muse to represent Porter, the records said.

Porter had listed an address in the 1400 block of Hunter Street and Applewhite had listed an address in the 1000 block of Burton Street, the records said.