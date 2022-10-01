Local man charged with home repair fraud

A local man with a prior record is charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense in connection with the intent to cheat a person out of $12,325, police and records said.

Rafael Lloyd, 44, is accused of having deceived Patrina Page after having been paid to do work he was unable to perform, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

The offense occurred from April 29 to May 4, the records said.

Specifically, Lloyd defrauded the victim out of money for house repairs, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram in email correspondence.

The newspaper found out about the case against Lloyd by backtracking via the Police to Citizen (P2C) online link to postings of arrests and incidents.

The P2C posting about Lloyd appeared on Sept. 4.

Lloyd was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, appeared before the Edgecombe County District Court on Sept. 7 and waived his legal right to a court-appointed attorney, the court records said.

Generally, an unsecured bond means an accused person does not have to pay the amount of the bond to avoid being jailed. If the accused fails to appear in court for a hearing, then the court can order the accused to pay the amount of that bond.

State Public Safety records said Lloyd was convicted in 2017 in Nash County for violation of a local ordinance and in 1999 in Edgecombe County for possessing illegal drugs.

Lloyd had listed an address in the 2700 block of Davenport Road, Edgecombe County District Court records said.