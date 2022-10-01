Read full article on original website
On the Scene | October 2022
Oct. 7-15 Classes and trials include conformation, agility, scent work, herding and obedience. Parking and admission are free. For more info, worldequestriancenter.com. Check out classic, modern and muscle cars, along with the police SWAT vehicle. DJ music, vendors and food trucks. Trophies in 24 categories, including Most Likely to Get a Ticket, Best Jeep and Best Classic Ford, Mopar and GM vehicles. Free to spectators. The event benefits United Way of Marion County.
Music For All
The Reilly Arts Center’s OSO Community Music Conservatory is off to a rousing start. The Reilly Arts Center is named in honor of Robert Reilly, a philanthropist and patron of the arts who donated a large sum of money toward the initial renovation of the former city auditorium in memory of his late wife, Bonnie.
Behind the Curtain
For more than 70 years, the mission of the Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT) has been to uplift, inspire and entertain our community by providing quality theatrical experiences and offering performing arts education and enrichment programs. The educational offerings are available year-round and are open to learners of all ages through skill-building and performance classes. To those of us who have never availed ourselves of these programs, Terry LeCompte, the Director of Education and Enrichment at OCT, may seem like a bit of a hidden figure. But to those in the know, she is a force of nature behind the scenes…and occasionally center stage as well.
Awareness and Action
Help is available locally for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The Cancer Alliance of Marion County, in partnership with HUGS Charities, works to help and support local cancer patients and their families. The alliance, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recently shared these statistics:. • In the...
Cultivating the Carnivorous
Some plants are kind of scary and some actually eat living things. Here’s a look at some creepy flora and fauna that can grow in our area. With Halloween approaching, some gardeners give thought to the creepy aspects of plants. And some plants can be a little scary: Poisonous flowers, stems and leaves; herbs that are toxic if ingested. Even some common houseplants are known to be really bad for humans and pets, including the popular philodendron, pothos and peace lilies.
Caring For Those With Cancer
HUGS Charities helps people take care of basic needs so they can focus on healing. With cancer, the little things matter just as much as the big things. That’s the philosophy of HUGS (Heartfelt Unconditional Giving) Charities, which was formed in 2009 to help Marion County residents who are actively undergoing cancer treatment and are experiencing a financial hardship.
All About Balance
It’s OK to mix a little decadent comfort food into your healthy diet. To me, comfort food can take you back to childhood, to that amazing and innocent time when calories didn’t count. Decadent comfort food is rich food that is sooo worth the calories because it feeds your soul, your psyche and your happiness.
Educational Excellence
Zaniyah Williams amassed 18 scholarships in her pursuit of higher education. Before she graduated from Vanguard High School in May, Zaniyah Williams had already been awarded 15 scholarships during the Evening of Excellence, an annual event to recognize the academic achievements of Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) seniors. Kevin Christian,...
