Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
ocala-news.com
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Celebrating Seafood
Fall in Florida usually brings with it a slight cooling of summer’s hot temperatures and some amazing sunsets. The season always brings with it a variety of festivals to celebrate everything from antiques to zucchini. Two of the most popular, and longest-running, fall events in this region highlight the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages’ festival season opens today
A change in seasons means the return of festivals that fill the town squares and celebrate everything from cultural heritage to arts and crafts to classic cars. These large gatherings are perfect for bringing the community together and giving area residents fun outdoor options in cooler weather. The fun kicks off with two Heritage Festivals, the first edition happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Brownwood Paddock Square. It was rescheduled from its original date of last Friday due to Hurricane Ian. “We hope they have a great time with their friends and family, creating memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “That’s what we’re here to do, to create a great experience and provide them a platform to be able to share the experience with each other and their grandkids.”
ocala-news.com
East Marion Elementary School to celebrate 100 years of education
East Marion Elementary School will host an event later this week to celebrate its 100th year as a Florida public school. The 100-year celebration, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at East Marion Elementary School, which is located at 14550 NE 14th Street Road in Silver Springs.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
RELATED PEOPLE
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
click orlando
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
The Canoe Carver of Silver Springs
From the 1920s through the 1960s, families of Seminole and Miccosukee people from South Florida traveled to Silver Springs to work in the tourist camp there. The camps vaguely resembled their traditional family camps in the Everglades, but with electricity and gawking tourists. Tribal members would stay at the camps for short stretches of time to demonstrate traditional crafts such as patchwork sewing and to sell souvenirs.
ocala-news.com
‘Walk Your Child to School Day’ to take place in Ocala on October 5
The Marion County Community Traffic Safety Team is hosting an event this week to help educate students and their families about several hazardous scenarios that can be encountered while walking to school. Thousands of students in Marion County walk to school each day. In recognition of National Walk to School...
IN THIS ARTICLE
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
Villages Daily Sun
Island Fin Poke’s owners encouraged by first fundraiser
Island Fin Poke’s T-shirt sale fundraiser brought in $1,000 for Tunnel to Towers. The Brownwood restaurant sold T-shirts with the restaurant logo on the front and the charity logo on the back. The effort was a success, said Island Fin Poke co-owners and married couple Jodi and Frank Michienzi.
Women Caring for Women
This month, Dr. Michelle Wood joins Dr. Poorti Riley to bring obstetric care back to the Florida Women’s Health Center, again ensuring that women of all ages can find comprehensive obstetric and gynecology care in one location. Dr. Riley has been in practice for more than 23 years and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Scene | October 2022
Longtime Ocala Style and Ocala Star-Banner columnist Dave Schlenker, with his wife, Amy, autographed copies of his new book, Little Man Big Mouth, during a packed debut party at the Ocala Civic Theatre.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Job Fair to be held Wednesday
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County and CareerSource of North Central Florida are hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gainesville Career Center (1112 N. Main Street, Gainesville). The job fair focuses on Alachua County government jobs. It is free, and all job seekers are welcome.
WCJB
Verizon resolves issues calling 911 in NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with Verizon customers being unable to call to 911 appear to be resolved. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911...
villages-news.com
Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle
A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry, during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.
Ocala Style Magazine
Ocala, FL
776
Followers
548
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
We strive to share an authentic representation of Ocala, the city we love and call home. From our thriving downtown to our famous equine farms, we celebrate our diverse community, its unique styles and all we share in common.https://www.ocalastyle.com
Comments / 0