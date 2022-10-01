Read full article on original website
Women Caring for Women
This month, Dr. Michelle Wood joins Dr. Poorti Riley to bring obstetric care back to the Florida Women’s Health Center, again ensuring that women of all ages can find comprehensive obstetric and gynecology care in one location. Dr. Riley has been in practice for more than 23 years and...
Awareness and Action
Help is available locally for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The Cancer Alliance of Marion County, in partnership with HUGS Charities, works to help and support local cancer patients and their families. The alliance, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recently shared these statistics:. • In the...
Caring For Those With Cancer
HUGS Charities helps people take care of basic needs so they can focus on healing. With cancer, the little things matter just as much as the big things. That’s the philosophy of HUGS (Heartfelt Unconditional Giving) Charities, which was formed in 2009 to help Marion County residents who are actively undergoing cancer treatment and are experiencing a financial hardship.
The History Keepers
Meet the researcher and collector primarily responsible for organizing the impressive Ocala Fire Museum. In 1827, Fort King was constructed east of present-day Ocala. Marion County was established in 1844, with Fort King as the county seat. In 1846, Ocala became the county seat. The city consisted of a sprawling 80 blocks around a public square, with mostly wooden structures ranging from homes to businesses to hotels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Music For All
The Reilly Arts Center’s OSO Community Music Conservatory is off to a rousing start. The Reilly Arts Center is named in honor of Robert Reilly, a philanthropist and patron of the arts who donated a large sum of money toward the initial renovation of the former city auditorium in memory of his late wife, Bonnie.
The Canoe Carver of Silver Springs
From the 1920s through the 1960s, families of Seminole and Miccosukee people from South Florida traveled to Silver Springs to work in the tourist camp there. The camps vaguely resembled their traditional family camps in the Everglades, but with electricity and gawking tourists. Tribal members would stay at the camps for short stretches of time to demonstrate traditional crafts such as patchwork sewing and to sell souvenirs.
Celebrating Seafood
Fall in Florida usually brings with it a slight cooling of summer’s hot temperatures and some amazing sunsets. The season always brings with it a variety of festivals to celebrate everything from antiques to zucchini. Two of the most popular, and longest-running, fall events in this region highlight the...
All About Balance
It’s OK to mix a little decadent comfort food into your healthy diet. To me, comfort food can take you back to childhood, to that amazing and innocent time when calories didn’t count. Decadent comfort food is rich food that is sooo worth the calories because it feeds your soul, your psyche and your happiness.
