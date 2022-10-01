ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala Style Magazine

Women Caring for Women

This month, Dr. Michelle Wood joins Dr. Poorti Riley to bring obstetric care back to the Florida Women’s Health Center, again ensuring that women of all ages can find comprehensive obstetric and gynecology care in one location. Dr. Riley has been in practice for more than 23 years and...
Celebrating Seafood

Fall in Florida usually brings with it a slight cooling of summer’s hot temperatures and some amazing sunsets. The season always brings with it a variety of festivals to celebrate everything from antiques to zucchini. Two of the most popular, and longest-running, fall events in this region highlight the...
ABOUT

We strive to share an authentic representation of Ocala, the city we love and call home. From our thriving downtown to our famous equine farms, we celebrate our diverse community, its unique styles and all we share in common.

