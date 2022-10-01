Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Schueten’s hat trick lifts No. 17 Mount Olive over Pope John
Tehya Schueten had a hat trick to lead Mount Olive, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Pope John in Mount Olive. Julia Klatt also scored a goal for Mount Olive, which improved to 9-0-1 with the win. Zoe Rogan dished out two assists in the win.
Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Cherry Hill West - field hockey recap
Carly Seal had three goals and two assists to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-1 win over Cherry Hill west in Cherry Hill. A junior, Seal now has 13 goals and four assists this season. Isabella Kwiatkowski added two goals and two assists...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Oct. 4
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, OCT. 4. Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
Woodbridge over St. Thomas Aquinas- Girls soccer recap
Ella Tom scored two goals to propel Woodbridge to a 3-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Woodbridge. Caitlin McNish also scored for Woodbridge (11-1), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Tifany Paredes made four saves to earn the shutout. Alessandra Socio made 11 saves for St. Thomas Aquinas (4-8). The...
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Florence- Girls soccer recap
Alexis Contes scored three goals to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 4-2 win over Florence in West Windsor. Aditi Negi had a goal and an assist for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ishita Balpande made seven saves in the win. Ava Bauer and Sydney Slotkin...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Ewing - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi’s two goals and an assist lifted West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a 6-0 victory over Ewing in Plainsboro. Kylie Vandenburg had a goal and as assist for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (3-6), which broke the game open with four goals in the second quarter. Olivia Carraba, Masingita Baloyi and Emily Koenigsberg added a goal apiece. Roxanne Fernandes made two saves for the shutout.
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
Vernon over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Domenic Papaleo and Tyler Jones scored goals to lead Vernon to a 3-0 win over North Warren in Vernon. The other score came on an own goal. Jones increased his team-leading goal total to 13. Zack Mountain contributed two assists, while Nate Horn added one. Coach Joe Jones cited the...
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 22-28, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 22-28, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
You’re invited to a picnic in a South Jersey graveyard
The Wenonah Historical Society and Wenonah Cemetery Association will host their seventh annual cemetery walk and picnic 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the graveyard at 390 Wenonah Ave. in Mantua. The outing will feature music by the local duo Allegra, self-guided tours with visits by some of...
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.
With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
N.J. weed rules on workers suspected of being high on the job will be hazy for a while, lawyers say
Recent guidelines from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to determine what to do with workers suspected of being high on marijuana are “a starting point” and not regulations set in stone yet. That’s the message Christopher Riggs, Chief Counsel for the CRC is giving business leaders.
