Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Pity the poor immigrant
I’ve got to hand it to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sharing the wealth of the immigrant crisis with Massachusetts, I’m just not sure what to hand him. A couple of weeks ago DeSantis had a couple of planeloads of asylum-seeking legal immigrants from Venezuela shipped from a San Antonio, Texas immigrant shelter to exclusive […] The post Pity the poor immigrant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages
Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions
Florida student athletes have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play. Do you have any chronic illnesses? Do you...
Caring For Those With Cancer
HUGS Charities helps people take care of basic needs so they can focus on healing. With cancer, the little things matter just as much as the big things. That’s the philosophy of HUGS (Heartfelt Unconditional Giving) Charities, which was formed in 2009 to help Marion County residents who are actively undergoing cancer treatment and are experiencing a financial hardship.
Marion County holding Government Career Fair this week
Marion County will be looking to fill multiple open positions during its Government Career Fair, which will take place on Wednesday, October 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The career fair will include five organizations across Marion County government, including the Marion County Board...
Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle
A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry, during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
Cultivating the Carnivorous
Some plants are kind of scary and some actually eat living things. Here’s a look at some creepy flora and fauna that can grow in our area. With Halloween approaching, some gardeners give thought to the creepy aspects of plants. And some plants can be a little scary: Poisonous flowers, stems and leaves; herbs that are toxic if ingested. Even some common houseplants are known to be really bad for humans and pets, including the popular philodendron, pothos and peace lilies.
Awareness and Action
Help is available locally for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The Cancer Alliance of Marion County, in partnership with HUGS Charities, works to help and support local cancer patients and their families. The alliance, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recently shared these statistics:. • In the...
