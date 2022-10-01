Social Scene

Read full article on original website
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
villages-news.com
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
villages-news.com
Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle
A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry, during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.
ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
Villages Daily Sun
Island Fin Poke’s owners encouraged by first fundraiser
Island Fin Poke’s T-shirt sale fundraiser brought in $1,000 for Tunnel to Towers. The Brownwood restaurant sold T-shirts with the restaurant logo on the front and the charity logo on the back. The effort was a success, said Island Fin Poke co-owners and married couple Jodi and Frank Michienzi.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
villages-news.com
Villager whose strange behavior frightened neighbors found incompetent
A Villager whose strange behavior frightened her neighbors has been found incompetent. Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in 2021 when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
fox35orlando.com
'My dad's not resting in peace': Families look for solution to flooding problem at Oakland cemetery
OAKLAND, Fla. - Floodwaters have finally receded at the Oakland-Tildenville Cemetery in Orange County, but family members of loved ones buried there are still looking for a solution to what has become a serious flooding problem. "My dad’s not resting in peace, my grandma. It’s disrespectful," Malcolm Jones explains. He...
On the Scene | October 2022
Oct. 7-15 Classes and trials include conformation, agility, scent work, herding and obedience. Parking and admission are free. For more info, worldequestriancenter.com. Check out classic, modern and muscle cars, along with the police SWAT vehicle. DJ music, vendors and food trucks. Trophies in 24 categories, including Most Likely to Get a Ticket, Best Jeep and Best Classic Ford, Mopar and GM vehicles. Free to spectators. The event benefits United Way of Marion County.
click orlando
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
ocala-news.com
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
villages-news.com
OakLeaf woman arrested after allegedly slapping ‘flirtatious’ boyfriend
An OakLeaf Apartment Homes woman was arrested after allegedly slapping her “flirtatious” boyfriend. Leslie Jo Coker, 52, who lives in the complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend outside their apartment, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
70+ homes underwater in Welaka following Ian
Welaka, Florida experienced major flooding from Hurricane Ian. About 72 homes are underwater, according to Mayor Watts.
villages-news.com
Stalking suspect with red rose in vase arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A stalking suspect with a red rose in a vase was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home. Jason Jeremy Collier, 43, of Wildwood is facing charges of stalking and trespassing as a result of his arrest last week after he was caught on surveillance on the front porch of the woman’s residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Collier had been previously trespassed from the property.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man accused of hiding in bathroom, exposing himself to woman
A 30-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of hiding inside a bathroom and exposing himself to a woman. On Saturday, October 1, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 10400 block of SE 148th Place in Summerfield in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dylan Kyle Passera.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman accepts court's jail, probation offer for relationship with student
Kristin Ashley Jarvis is expected to spend just shy of a year behind bars for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student of a local school she worked at. Jarvis pleaded no contest Monday, Oct. 3, to her one misdemeanor and three felonies for the 11 months and...
Ocala Style Magazine
