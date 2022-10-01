Read full article on original website
For more than 70 years, the mission of the Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT) has been to uplift, inspire and entertain our community by providing quality theatrical experiences and offering performing arts education and enrichment programs. The educational offerings are available year-round and are open to learners of all ages through skill-building and performance classes. To those of us who have never availed ourselves of these programs, Terry LeCompte, the Director of Education and Enrichment at OCT, may seem like a bit of a hidden figure. But to those in the know, she is a force of nature behind the scenes…and occasionally center stage as well.
Oct. 7-15 Classes and trials include conformation, agility, scent work, herding and obedience. Parking and admission are free. For more info, worldequestriancenter.com. Check out classic, modern and muscle cars, along with the police SWAT vehicle. DJ music, vendors and food trucks. Trophies in 24 categories, including Most Likely to Get a Ticket, Best Jeep and Best Classic Ford, Mopar and GM vehicles. Free to spectators. The event benefits United Way of Marion County.
Celebrating Seafood
Fall in Florida usually brings with it a slight cooling of summer’s hot temperatures and some amazing sunsets. The season always brings with it a variety of festivals to celebrate everything from antiques to zucchini. Two of the most popular, and longest-running, fall events in this region highlight the...
MCPS recognizes graduates of inaugural leadership class
Twenty members of the Marion County community have gained a greater understanding of what it takes to operate Marion County Public Schools after completing the Leadership MCPS program. On Tuesday, September 27, these individuals graduated as the inaugural class members of Leadership MCPS. This program featured eight monthly sessions that...
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
Educational Excellence
Zaniyah Williams amassed 18 scholarships in her pursuit of higher education. Before she graduated from Vanguard High School in May, Zaniyah Williams had already been awarded 15 scholarships during the Evening of Excellence, an annual event to recognize the academic achievements of Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) seniors. Kevin Christian,...
The Canoe Carver of Silver Springs
From the 1920s through the 1960s, families of Seminole and Miccosukee people from South Florida traveled to Silver Springs to work in the tourist camp there. The camps vaguely resembled their traditional family camps in the Everglades, but with electricity and gawking tourists. Tribal members would stay at the camps for short stretches of time to demonstrate traditional crafts such as patchwork sewing and to sell souvenirs.
Awareness and Action
Help is available locally for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The Cancer Alliance of Marion County, in partnership with HUGS Charities, works to help and support local cancer patients and their families. The alliance, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recently shared these statistics:. • In the...
The History Keepers
Meet the researcher and collector primarily responsible for organizing the impressive Ocala Fire Museum. In 1827, Fort King was constructed east of present-day Ocala. Marion County was established in 1844, with Fort King as the county seat. In 1846, Ocala became the county seat. The city consisted of a sprawling 80 blocks around a public square, with mostly wooden structures ranging from homes to businesses to hotels.
Sleeping Great Horned Owl At Lake Sumter Landing
This great horned owl was taking a nap on a branch near Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo with us!
Women Caring for Women
This month, Dr. Michelle Wood joins Dr. Poorti Riley to bring obstetric care back to the Florida Women’s Health Center, again ensuring that women of all ages can find comprehensive obstetric and gynecology care in one location. Dr. Riley has been in practice for more than 23 years and...
Caring For Those With Cancer
HUGS Charities helps people take care of basic needs so they can focus on healing. With cancer, the little things matter just as much as the big things. That’s the philosophy of HUGS (Heartfelt Unconditional Giving) Charities, which was formed in 2009 to help Marion County residents who are actively undergoing cancer treatment and are experiencing a financial hardship.
The Villages head of hospitality named to lead newly created CDD 15 board
The Villages head of hospitality has been named to lead the newly created Community Development District 15 Board of Supervisors. Spencer Novak, who is executive director of hospitality for The Villages, will serve as chairman of the CDD 15 board. CDD 15 is located southwest of the Florida Turnpike and...
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Fire ignites inside former Pizza Hut restaurant in Ocala
Ocala firefighters responded to the location of a former Pizza Hut restaurant on Sunday evening after a passerby reported that the building was on fire. On Sunday, October 2, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, 6, and 7, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to 3394 SW College Road, which is the location of the former restaurant.
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
