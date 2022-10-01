Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
MCPS recognizes graduates of inaugural leadership class
Twenty members of the Marion County community have gained a greater understanding of what it takes to operate Marion County Public Schools after completing the Leadership MCPS program. On Tuesday, September 27, these individuals graduated as the inaugural class members of Leadership MCPS. This program featured eight monthly sessions that...
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
Women Caring for Women
This month, Dr. Michelle Wood joins Dr. Poorti Riley to bring obstetric care back to the Florida Women’s Health Center, again ensuring that women of all ages can find comprehensive obstetric and gynecology care in one location. Dr. Riley has been in practice for more than 23 years and...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
Educational Excellence
Zaniyah Williams amassed 18 scholarships in her pursuit of higher education. Before she graduated from Vanguard High School in May, Zaniyah Williams had already been awarded 15 scholarships during the Evening of Excellence, an annual event to recognize the academic achievements of Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) seniors. Kevin Christian,...
Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply
UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
Celebrating Seafood
Fall in Florida usually brings with it a slight cooling of summer’s hot temperatures and some amazing sunsets. The season always brings with it a variety of festivals to celebrate everything from antiques to zucchini. Two of the most popular, and longest-running, fall events in this region highlight the...
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
News4Jax.com
Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
The Canoe Carver of Silver Springs
From the 1920s through the 1960s, families of Seminole and Miccosukee people from South Florida traveled to Silver Springs to work in the tourist camp there. The camps vaguely resembled their traditional family camps in the Everglades, but with electricity and gawking tourists. Tribal members would stay at the camps for short stretches of time to demonstrate traditional crafts such as patchwork sewing and to sell souvenirs.
ocala-news.com
Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued
During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
ocala-news.com
Fire ignites inside former Pizza Hut restaurant in Ocala
Ocala firefighters responded to the location of a former Pizza Hut restaurant on Sunday evening after a passerby reported that the building was on fire. On Sunday, October 2, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, 6, and 7, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to 3394 SW College Road, which is the location of the former restaurant.
orangeobserver.com
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
Ocala Style Magazine
Ocala, FL
776
Followers
548
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
We strive to share an authentic representation of Ocala, the city we love and call home. From our thriving downtown to our famous equine farms, we celebrate our diverse community, its unique styles and all we share in common.https://www.ocalastyle.com
Comments / 0