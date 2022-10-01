Read full article on original website
WKRG
Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
5 things we learned from South Alabama’s 20-17 win at Louisiana
South Alabama is breathing rarified air following its thrilling 20-17 victory at Louisiana on Saturday. Not only are the Jaguars 4-1 for the first time as an FBS team, but they also exorcised the program’s latest demon by winning for the first time at Cajun Field in Lafayette. Just five games into his second season as head coach, Kane Wommack has already taken South Alabama football places it hasn’t been, or at least hasn’t been consistently.
Mobile HS football coach returns to work, resumes coaching duties 1 month after spanking video surfaced
Blount head football coach Josh Harris returned to school Monday and resumed his coaching duties this afternoon, Mobile County public relations director Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com. Philips said the school system couldn’t comment further on the issue. Harris, the Leopards’ first-year head coach, has been on paid administrative...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Brewton teacher wins grand prize in Harbor Freight contest, wins $100,000
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton High School Industrial Maintenance teacher has been named a grand prize winner in the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Contest for Teaching Excellence. Jason Blackwell, a teacher at the Escambia Career Readiness Center, has won $100,000 through the contest. The $100,000 will be split, with $70,000 going towards […]
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
Main Street Foley joins Opportunity Alabama program
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Main Street effort was welcomed into the Opportunity Alabama Community Growth Accelerator Program after the CGA team’s site visit on Sept. 27. The visit included touring properties in Downtown Foley that are possible projects, reviewing assets and opportunities, challenges and...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Cremains of 13 people found inside auctioned storage unit in south Alabama
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
Faith Time: Walk to Emmaus
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cary Speaker with Spring Hill Presbyterian Church joins us to talk about his favorite Bible story, the walk to Emmaus. Guest: It takes place on the afternoon of Easter. The story teaches us about Jesus. What it teaches us about Jesus wanting to be in a relationship with us and particularly […]
Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
Man found guilty in death of Theodore student, killed in deadly wreck
UPDATE (8:52 p.m.): It was an emotional day in court for the families of Devinee Rooney and Yaderik Jose Morales Madera. Terri Rooney, the mother of Devinee Rooney says Morales was acting recklessly that day, and he knew what he was doing. “He knew when he was hitting that gas pedal and was going,” said […]
