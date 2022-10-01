ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

5 things we learned from South Alabama’s 20-17 win at Louisiana

South Alabama is breathing rarified air following its thrilling 20-17 victory at Louisiana on Saturday. Not only are the Jaguars 4-1 for the first time as an FBS team, but they also exorcised the program’s latest demon by winning for the first time at Cajun Field in Lafayette. Just five games into his second season as head coach, Kane Wommack has already taken South Alabama football places it hasn’t been, or at least hasn’t been consistently.
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Robertsdale, AL
City
Spanish Fort, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
Football
Spanish Fort, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
WKRG News 5

Brewton teacher wins grand prize in Harbor Freight contest, wins $100,000

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton High School Industrial Maintenance teacher has been named a grand prize winner in the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Contest for Teaching Excellence. Jason Blackwell, a teacher at the Escambia Career Readiness Center, has won $100,000 through the contest. The $100,000 will be split, with $70,000 going towards […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Main Street Foley joins Opportunity Alabama program

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Main Street effort was welcomed into the Opportunity Alabama Community Growth Accelerator Program after the CGA team’s site visit on Sept. 27. The visit included touring properties in Downtown Foley that are possible projects, reviewing assets and opportunities, challenges and...
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Uab
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Walk to Emmaus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cary Speaker with Spring Hill Presbyterian Church joins us to talk about his favorite Bible story, the walk to Emmaus. Guest: It takes place on the afternoon of Easter. The story teaches us about Jesus. What it teaches us about Jesus wanting to be in a relationship with us and particularly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
WKRG News 5

Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy